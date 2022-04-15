ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

It's Mayor Pete and Meghan: Buttigieg and husband Chasten arrives at the Invictus Games as head of the U.S. delegation to attend same reception as the Duchess and Harry

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg on Friday attended the same reception honoring athletes that Prince Harry and Meghan did ahead of the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games.

The couples were seen separately walking the yellow carpet for a welcome event hosted by the U.S. Embassy in The Hague ahead of the start of the games, which are taking place in the Netherlands.

It's unclear if the two couples met or talked while inside. Buttigieg's spokesperson did not respond to DailyMail.com's multiple requests for comment.

It's also unclear if either of the Buttigiegs will be appearing in any documentary with the Sussexes, who had their Netflix film crew in tow to capture every moment.

The Sussexes only decided to attend the welcome event in the last 48 hours, a source told MailOnline.

The Netflix crew stood apart from the dozens of photographers covering their arrival. The cameraman, sound recordist and producer wore maroon coloured bibs with numbers on to make sure they stood out from other media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjVQO_0fAWGRgP00
From L-R, Back Row, Rory Brosius, Donald Remy, Marja Verloop, Gina Oritz Jones, Front Row: Senator Tammy Duckworth, Meghan and Harry, Pete Buttigieg, and Chasten Buttigieg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpUR8_0fAWGRgP00
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Chasten Buttigieg attend a reception ahead of the start of the Invictus Games
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqYV3_0fAWGRgP00
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception ahead of the start of the Invictus Games
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxLF9_0fAWGRgP00
Pete Buttigieg is leading the official U.S. delegation to the Invictus Games; his husband Chasten accompanied him on the trip to the Netherlands
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGdQ6_0fAWGRgP00
Meghan wore a bright white jacket and trousers while Harry wore a suit with open neck shirt, as they head to the Invictus Games reception for competitors and families 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amWNp_0fAWGRgP00
From left: Maksym Konenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine, Drahanchuk Inna, Deputy Minister for Veteran Affairs of Ukraine, The Duchess and Duke of Sussex, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Marja Verloop, Charge d'Affaires

Critics have accused the Sussexs of 'cashing in' on the Games by allowing the streaming giant, with whom they have signed a $100 million deal, into private meetings.

The couple were making their first appearance outside the US since quitting the royal family in an acrimonious split in 2020. Ahead of their trip to the Netherlands, they made an incognito stop in the United Kingdom to visit the Queen.

Meghan wore a bright white Valentino jacket and trousers with gold jewelry while Harry wore a suit with open neck shirt.

The Buttigiegs both wore jackets with no ties along with American flag pins.

Buttigieg, in his role of secretary of transportation, is leading the official U.S. delegation for the games. His husband joined him on the trip.

The secretary also was seen walking in a parade honoring the two teams in a video posted on the official social media accounts for Team USA.

Buttigieg is an Army veteran of Afghanistan. Also on the U.S. delegation is Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who lost her legs flying a Blackhawk helicopter in Iraq. The head of Jill Biden's Joining Forces Initiative is also on the trip.

The game open on Saturday and run through April 22.

Prince Harry is there with his wife Meghan in his role as their founder. The Buttigiegs will be there to cheer on the Americans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPgoK_0fAWGRgP00
Prince Harry is at the games in his role as their founder; it is the couple's first appearance in Europe since they left the British royal family 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VQJU_0fAWGRgP00
Barack Obama with Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXiBF_0fAWGRgP00
Joe and Jill Biden with Prince Harry at an Invictus event in Toronto in 2017

The Invictus Games, founded in 2014, are an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

Prominent American politicians have cheered on Team USA at past events, including Joe and Jill Biden and Barack Obama.

All three met with Prince Harry during the time at his signature event.

Comments / 1

Related
heatworld

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry banned from Prince William's 40th

They used to be each other’s closest allies and confidantes, united by their unique childhood and experiences. But these days, there’s more than an ocean separating Prince William and Prince Harry – in fact, the brothers are worlds apart, thanks to their bitter two-year feud. And while...
WORLD
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: 'Racist Royal' Remark Of Prince Harry's Wife Contributed To Outrage Met By Kate Middleton And Prince William During Jamaican Tour? Duchess Accused Of Plagiarizing Podcast Idea

Meghan Markle previously claimed that "racism" in the palace made her decide to quit royal life. Meghan Markle has become a favorite subject of criticism since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met each other on a blind date six years ago and were reportedly introduced thru a mutual friend.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Playfully Dances Towards Prince William In Rare Display Of Affection: Watch

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, showed off some pretty impressive dance moves on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday, March 20, and had a blast with dancers of the Garifuna community. William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Tammy Duckworth
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton pays homage to the Queen in striking bridal white dress

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in white to attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade in Jamaica alongside her husband Prince William on Thursday. Duchess Kate's beauty was unparalleled in a gorgeous white lace dress designed by Alexander McQueen. The royal often turns to McQueen to design her occasionwear, and it's easy to see why. The British label is famous for its groundbreaking designs, feminine tailored silhouettes and expert lacework that perfectly complement her signature style.
WORLD
People

Kate Middleton's Latest Gala Gown Honored Princess Diana in the Most Glamorous Way

Kate Middleton has been known to channel Princess Diana with her style choices –—and her latest homage might be her most regal to date. Kate and Prince William, who are currently on the sixth day of their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, attended a state dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, on Wednesday evening — with Kate capturing the spotlight in a striking emerald green gown.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invictus Games#British Royal Family#The U S Embassy#Buttigiegs#Mailonline
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Queen Elizabeth, 96, Together For The 1st Time In 2 Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are back at Buckingham Palace — to visit Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, anyway. In a statement to HollywoodLife, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they came to see the queen on April 14, making it the first time they visited since renouncing royal life and moving to California two years ago. “We can confirm that they visited The Duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do. They stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games,” the spokesperson said.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Thomas Markle Just Said The Shadiest Thing About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Being 'Unforgivable'—His Worst Comments Yet!

Meghan Markle, 40 and her father, Thomas Markle, 77, have long been estranged, and while the Duchess of Sussex seems to prefer to keep quiet about their relationship, her dad isn’t one to shy away from bringing up his daughter on his YouTube channel. Last week, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, 37, became the topic of controversy after they were absent from a March 29th service in London that honored Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip who passed away one year ago.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's 'clear the air' talks with Queen and Charles: Duke and Duchess face family for the first time since Megxit as they make secret visit to meet senior royals in Windsor on their way to the Invictus Games in Holland

Harry and Meghan held top-secret 'clear the air' talks with the Queen and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on Thursday after stopping off in the UK en route to the Invictus Games in Holland. It is the first time the Duchess of Sussex has set foot in Britain since so-called...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

337K+
Followers
30K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy