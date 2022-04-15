ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Open Letter To All North Dakotans Who Never Get To Stay Home

By Scott McGowan
 2 days ago
Be it a big bad blizzard or big bad mandates...These people are still busy as a beaver. I'd love to take a turn at being "stuck at home" sometime. I like being at home. Me and Brenda just moved into our house and have a ton of projects to get accomplished...

Living At Brewer Lake This Summer AND Getting Paid For It – WOW

Look I understand today is April 1st, but what I am going to tell you is NOT a joke!. I had to explain that because this all seems too good to be true. Imagine yourself basking in the glow of a sun-splashed LONG summer day, hanging out at one of the truly most pure scenic places in all of North Dakota, and you get paid for it! So listen up, if you were just sitting around the other day wondering what your summer plans look like, you can look no further.
A North Dakota High School Prom To Remember Forever

I can't even remember my high school days let alone the magic of a prom. They say there are memories in someone's lifetime that so many others can relate to. That feeling of walking into high school The first time you sat alone behind the wheel and drove a car out in traffic ( a brand new license fresh in your wallet or purse ) - but the one memory that beats all of the above by far is your high school prom. It's a night of magic and tradition, a million pictures taken from both families, to preserve the moments forever. I have a story that is better than any movie you have ever seen. It's real-life and right here in North Dakota, not some phony-drawn-out script.
Mandan, ND
ABOUT

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota.

 https://cool987fm.com

