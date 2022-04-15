ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The 126th Boston Marathon course information

By Boston25News.com Staff
 3 days ago
(Mary Schwalm/AP)

BOSTON — The legendary Boston Marathon course starts in Hopkinton, MA, and ends on Boylston Street in Boston, MA.

According to the Boston Athletic Association, “the historic course starts on Main Street in the rural New England town of Hopkinton and follows Route 135 through Ashland, Framingham, Natick and Wellesley to where Route 135 joins Route 16. It continues along Route 16 through Newton Lower Falls, turning right at the fire station onto Commonwealth Ave., which is Route 30. It follows Commonwealth Ave. through Newton Hills, bearing right at the reservoir onto Chestnut Hill Ave. to Cleveland Circle. The route then turns left on Beacon Street continuing through Brookline, Kenmore Square, and under Massachusetts Ave. The course turns right onto Hereford Street then left onto Boylston Street, finishing near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.”

The official map of the 126th Boston Marathon course is presented by JetBlue. Click here to check out the course and amenities.

[ BOSTON MARATHON COURSE INFORMATION ]

CBS Boston

When Does The Boston Marathon Begin? A List Of The Different Start Times

BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the Boston Marathon is just hours away. What time does the race begin? The men’s wheelchair race starts at 9:02 a.m. The women’s wheelchair race begins at 9:05 a.m. The handcycle and duo teams will leave Hopkinton at 9:30 a.m. The professional men leave at 9:37 a.m. The professional women leave at 9:45 a.m. This will be the second marathon with a competitive para-athletics division, it starts at 9:50 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be waves for all of the remaining runners at 10, 10:25, 10:50, and 11:15 a.m.
Boston Marathon 2022: Start times, prize money, spectator info, race map, road closures (Live Blog)

BOSTON — The Patriots Day running of the Boston Marathon is back for the first time since 2019. Some 30,000 athletes will tackle the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square. It’s the 126th running of the world-renowned classic with athletes from all 50 states and 100 countries. Keep checking back for live updates of major headlines from the racecourse. See below for the start times, the race map, important spectator information, and road closures.
NECN

Newburyport Mom's Road Back to Running the Boston Marathon

Jessica Lasky-Su is doing something she never thought she would do again: running her eighth Boston Marathon. In 2020, the Newburyport native suffered a terrible injury while skiing and nearly lost her leg. “At that time I wasn’t even sure if the best possible outcome was walking normally long term,”...
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women's Boston Marathon

BOSTON — (AP) — Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir capped the celebration of a half-century of women in the Boston Marathon with a finish to top them all. The 28-year-old Kenyan won a see-saw sprint down the stretch on Monday, when the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon returned to its traditional spring start for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
