Browns, Seahawks reportedly playing 'blinking game' over Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

As the Cleveland Browns quietly and unofficially wait and hope that some team will match their asking price for quarterback Baker Mayfield roughly one month after they landed star signal-caller Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, teams such as the Seattle Seahawks understandably aren't willing "to give up much" for the 2018 first overall draft pick who is now surplus to requirements in Cleveland but who is also owed a fully guaranteed salary of $18.858 million for 2022.

Logic suggests the Browns and any would-be buyer would like to complete a trade regarding Mayfield's services by the time the NFL Draft opens on April 28, as the club acquiring the 27-year-old in such a scenario may otherwise be interested in selecting a to-be rookie quarterback later this month.

Somewhat defiantly, Browns general manager Andrew Berry hinted at the league's annual meetings in late March he's in no hurry to either trade or cut Mayfield, and NFL insider Josina Anderson made it seem that's still the case heading into Easter weekend:

On Thursday, the Seahawks added veteran backup Geno Smith to the roster to go along with current QB1 Drew Lock and unproven commodity Jacob Eason. As Charean Williams noted for Pro Football Talk, though, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll previously said re-signing Smith would not necessarily remove the Seahawks from the "quarterback business" this spring or summer.