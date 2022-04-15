ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns, Seahawks reportedly playing 'blinking game' over Baker Mayfield

By Zac Wassink
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

As the Cleveland Browns quietly and unofficially wait and hope that some team will match their asking price for quarterback Baker Mayfield roughly one month after they landed star signal-caller Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, teams such as the Seattle Seahawks understandably aren't willing "to give up much" for the 2018 first overall draft pick who is now surplus to requirements in Cleveland but who is also owed a fully guaranteed salary of $18.858 million for 2022.

Logic suggests the Browns and any would-be buyer would like to complete a trade regarding Mayfield's services by the time the NFL Draft opens on April 28, as the club acquiring the 27-year-old in such a scenario may otherwise be interested in selecting a to-be rookie quarterback later this month.

Somewhat defiantly, Browns general manager Andrew Berry hinted at the league's annual meetings in late March he's in no hurry to either trade or cut Mayfield, and NFL insider Josina Anderson made it seem that's still the case heading into Easter weekend:

On Thursday, the Seahawks added veteran backup Geno Smith to the roster to go along with current QB1 Drew Lock and unproven commodity Jacob Eason. As Charean Williams noted for Pro Football Talk, though, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll previously said re-signing Smith would not necessarily remove the Seahawks from the "quarterback business" this spring or summer.

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
Johnny Manziel appears to have a new girlfriend

Johnny Manziel and his ex-wife finalized their divorce a few months ago, and it appears the former Heisman Trophy winner is now in a new relationship. Manziel has been spotted spending time with Instagram model Kenzie Werner in South Beach this week. TMZ shared some photos of the two at the beach together on Wednesday, and they were later seen partying at some nightclubs in Miami.
Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
Photos Of Josh Allen, Girlfriend Going Viral This Weekend

Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, were spotted out in Los Angeles. The couple enjoyed dinner at Catch LA, per Williams’ post on social media. Of course, whenever an NFL star and his girlfriend go out to dinner, there is plenty of paparazzi to capture the moment.
There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
LeBron James names the best coach in the NBA

LeBron James knows who his pick is for the best coach in the NBA. James was watching the play-in game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night and couldn’t help but praise his former coach. “Simply the BEST coach in the game! ARGUE with...
Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
