Cowley County, KS

KBI: 3 deputies shot, female suspect killed in Cowley County

By Laura McMillan, Daniel Fair
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released more information about what happened in Cowley County on Friday.

The release says that around 12:50 on Friday afternoon, the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI conduct an investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that Cowley County deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle, a black Jeep Liberty, and at 12:10 p.m., deputies radioed they located the vehicle about five miles north of Winfield, parked a quarter-mile west of U.S. Highway 77 on 122nd Rd.

Three deputies approached the Jeep and made contact with a female driver. She did not comply with their commands to get out of the vehicle, and when they attempted to remove her, she brandished a handgun and gunfire was exchanged.

All three deputies were hit during the shooting. The woman was killed at the scene. She will be identified when next of kin is notified.

EMS transported the two of the deputies to a Wichita hospital while one was airlifted. Following treatment, two of the deputies have been listed in “good” condition and could be released soon. The third deputy’s injuries are more serious, but they are expected to recover.

KBI agents and its Crime Scene Response Team arrived at the scene shortly before 3 p.m.

    The KSN drone gives a better look at the shooting scene north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrives at the scene of the deputy shooting in Cowley County, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)
  • Law enforcement officers investigate after three deputies were shot and a suspect was killed north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    Law enforcement officers investigate after three deputies were shot and a suspect was killed north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    Law enforcement officers investigate after three deputies were shot and a suspect was killed north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    Law enforcement outside of Wesley Medical Center on Friday, April 15, 2022. Three deputies were shot in Cowley County. All three are in stable condition. (KSN News)
    Law enforcement officers investigate after three deputies were shot and a suspect was killed north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Other agencies on the scene include the KHP, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Arkansas City Police, and Winfield Police.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has posted well-wishes on its Facebook page : “We are sending prayers for our neighbors at the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. Please keep the Deputies and everyone involved in your thoughts or prayers.”

We spoke to some people in Winfield after the shooting. They were disturbed by the news and hoped the deputies would make a speedy recovery.

One man said that although it was shocking that someone shot at authorities, he was not all that stunned by it.

“It’s crazy because … it didn’t really surprise me at the same time because lately a lot of things have been happening in this area and Ark City,” Hector Perez said. “And I grew up around here. So it’s like, you know, just another one. You know what I’m saying?”

