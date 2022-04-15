Palmetto Ridge hires Paul Giovine to replace Chris Toukonen as head football coach

After a coaching search that lasted over two months, Palmetto Ridge has found its man.

Paul Giovine will take over for the Bears football program, activities coordinator Brent Brickzin announced.

Giovine replaces Chris Toukonen, who announced his resignation in early February. Toukonen finished with a 40-30 record, including the school’s first undefeated season in 2020, during which the Bears beat Naples for the first time since opening in 2005.

"I am extremely excited to have been selected to lead our football program," Giovine wrote in an email. "I am very appreciative for this opportunity and thankful for the confidence that our Athletic Director, Brent Brickzin, our Principal, Dr. Tobin Walcott, and the PRHS selection committee, has had in my pledge to pursue excellence in the development of our student athletes. I am looking forward to building upon the strong tradition that has previously been established, while at the same time bringing in some of the systems, ideas, and values that I have had success with."

With spring football starting April 25, Giovine was introduced to the players on Monday and will be announced to the parents of players next week.

"As the spring football season is quickly approaching, I am now in the process of aggressively assembling a first-class staff and working to install the processes and procedures that must be in place to ensure a successful spring season," Giovine said.

Giovine coached in the Rochester, New York area, recently at Penn Yan from 2016-17, and at Naples High in New York. He served as an assistant at Gulf Coast in 2018 and 2019 before taking the 2020 season off to go back and forth between New York and Florida.

"The job came available, and (coaching) is something I have a passion about," Giovine said. "It's a dream job in every aspect for me. I'm going to put my best foot forward and see what happens."

Giovine has seen the success at Palmetto Ridge from afar and is excited to try and get Palmetto Ridge back to a winning record. He also is looking forward to being able to coach his sons after working with him in junior high in the Rochester area last year.

"Obviously there's huge footprints to fill, so to speak," Giovine added. "I'm excited about it, excited about the challenge. There's great kids here, a great community. I was speaking with some of the Bear parents. I am really excited to be able to integrate myself and my family inside the community and to be able to coach a sport I love.

"I hope to do my best to elevate them in the classroom and on the field. It will be a challenge to live up to that tradition, but we're in the process of hiring a first-class staff to make sure everyone's happy."

Giovine announced that former Immokalee coach Izzy Gallegos will be joining him on staff as a co-defensive coordinator alongside Darren McMillan, with more hires on the way, as he looks to round out most of his staff leading into spring football.

"They're great football coaches," Giovine said. "They're about building their athletes up, and elevating them and turning them into great people. We're very excited about having those guys on staff, and excited about the prospective coaches we're going to be hiring."

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Palmetto Ridge hires Paul Giovine to replace Chris Toukonen as head football coach