DENVER (CBS4)– COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again in Colorado. This is happening as another variant has been detected in multiple cities, including Denver. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida said the new variant is much more contagious than previous variants and experts are predicting another wave of illnesses due to the new variant. “The problem is that we don’t know whether this new wave will be like a tsunami, whether it’s going to be aripple or whether it’s going to be somewhere in between,” said Dr. Dave. “The bad news about this variant is that is more contagious than...

DENVER, CO ・ 26 DAYS AGO