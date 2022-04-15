ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS offers free electronic filing, tax help before Tax Day

By Justin Boggs
WPTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you think you need to pay for tax preparation services, there is a good chance it is not necessary. The IRS released tips on Thursday for taxpayers to save money on tax preparation and assistance. The IRS is reminding taxpayers that earn up to $73,000...

www.wptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Will the tax deadline be extended for 2022?

While the tax deadline overall stands still with the IRS as April 18, 2022, some states have seen extensions. The start of the season was Jan. 24, 2022 and Americans have been sending their returns since then. The IRS suggests to file electronically as well as choosing direct deposit to...
INCOME TAX
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How to File Your Taxes for Free

Ah, spring. The fresh flowers, the end of blizzards and digging your car out of the snow, and… the arrival of tax season. For many people, it’s a welcome arrival: a reminder that a refund is coming. But for the rest, you might owe Uncle Sam a hefty chunk of dough. If you’re stressing over getting your taxes done this year, here’s a look at some ways to get through the process for less.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Tax Day#Tax Credit#Miltax#English#The Tax Counseling
MyChesCo

Attorney General Shapiro Warns Pennsylvanians of IRS Scams Ahead of Tax Day

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro is advising Pennsylvanians ahead of the April 18 tax filing deadline to be careful when receiving calls or texts that claim to be about their taxes. Scammers will often pose as the IRS or a fake tax agency called the “Bureau of Tax Enforcement” to try and frighten consumers into giving away their personal information and hard-earned money.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Runner

CSUB Offers Help With Taxes

Tax season is just around the corner, and it can be such a stressful time to find support in filing our income taxes. CSU Bakersfield is offering free tax preparation services for the community every Saturday until March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find this help at the Business Development Center Room A 218. Services are available through appointment only for those with W-2 income by calling (661) 654-3098. For any additional information please contact Dr. Benjamin Bae through email at [email protected]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
96.7 The River

The IRS Wants To Help You File Your Taxes

I usually try to get my taxes ready in January, but this year it seems I've fallen behind. I just realized that I haven't finished getting everything ready yet. If you're in the same boat, no worries. Even though the tax filing deadline is coming up, if you feel overwhelmed by the task, and you're having trouble getting an appointment to see someone at this late time, the IRS is offering IRS FREE FILE, so you don't have to pay to get your taxes done. I've never tried this, so if you do, share your experience with me at Kelly@wjon.com or Kelly@MinnesotasNewCountry.com. I would like to know if it was a simple process, or if you'd rather stick with doing it yourself, or hire someone to complete the task for you.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
J.R. Heimbigner

A Major Tax Change For 2021 And Free Tools From IRS

rolled up money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Still haven't filed your taxes yet? That's okay! Millions of Americans can take advantage of a major change has taken place that can give you hundreds more when you file your taxes. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) allows some individuals to get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this tax change: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals. (source)
WPTV

$1.7 billion in student debt canceled for 66,000 borrowers in Navient settlement

In January, 39 state attorney general offices announced that one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers would resolve allegations of widespread unfair, deceptive and abusive practices. Lawsuits claimed that Navient improperly drove some federal student loan borrowers into forbearance instead of federal student loan relief programs. Allegations stated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy