NY agencies hosting forums on outdoor inclusivity, accessibility, sustainability

Rocking and rolling down the Gauley River, the Handi-Craft takes on raging class V rapids like the infamous Pillow Rock with a power unseen in most traditional commercial rafts. Designed to self-right when flipped over, the Handi-Craft adaptive whitewater outfitting system was born from a collaboration between Eric Thompson and Creature Crafts after a car accident in 2012 left Thompson paralyzed from the mid-chest down. While still in the hospital, Thompson, a long-time raft guide, ski patroller, and wilderness EMT, started thinking about ways he could get back to running whitewater. Due to the placement of his injury, he has limited core control of the muscles below his chest. “Everything that’s good about a kayak really doesn’t help you if you can’t control it with your hips,” he said. So he started tinkering with rafting equipment, trying to figure out how to maximize his abilities and minimize his deficits. The key was to stabilize his core, much like a backrest on a wheelchair, without trapping himself in a craft that could flip upside down.

CARS ・ 25 DAYS AGO