NY agencies hosting forums on outdoor inclusivity, accessibility, sustainability

By Isabella Colello
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State agencies are prepping to host public forums to discuss inclusivity, accessibility and sustainability in the outdoors. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Adirondack Park Agency have confirmed that they will host a two-part webinar...

Related
WHSV

Staunton to host public forum regarding economic development

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton’s Economic Development Authority is hosting a public forum next week to discuss Staunton Crossing. The event will be March 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Blackburn Inn and Conference Center. The city is asking community members to submit questions that will be answered at the forum.
STAUNTON, VA
blueridgeoutdoors

Adaptive Adventures: How Gear Innovations Are Helping More People Access the Outdoors

Rocking and rolling down the Gauley River, the Handi-Craft takes on raging class V rapids like the infamous Pillow Rock with a power unseen in most traditional commercial rafts. Designed to self-right when flipped over, the Handi-Craft adaptive whitewater outfitting system was born from a collaboration between Eric Thompson and Creature Crafts after a car accident in 2012 left Thompson paralyzed from the mid-chest down. While still in the hospital, Thompson, a long-time raft guide, ski patroller, and wilderness EMT, started thinking about ways he could get back to running whitewater. Due to the placement of his injury, he has limited core control of the muscles below his chest. “Everything that’s good about a kayak really doesn’t help you if you can’t control it with your hips,” he said. So he started tinkering with rafting equipment, trying to figure out how to maximize his abilities and minimize his deficits. The key was to stabilize his core, much like a backrest on a wheelchair, without trapping himself in a craft that could flip upside down.
CARS
Henrico Citizen

Inclusive gym in Henrico to host grand-opening event

River City Inclusive Gym will celebrate its grand opening in the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center (11248 Patterson Avenue) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 2. The gym is a nonprofit organization that provides an environment designed for children, teens and adults with disabilities. RCIG also provides opportunities for athletes to improve their social and motor skills, as well as their self-esteem through group gymnastics and fitness training.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

