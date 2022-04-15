ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Real Star of the Bennifer Engagement

By Sarah Braner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez is engaged to Ben Affleck again, but to a mineralogist, the bigger news might be the massive green diamond atop her ring. At 8.5 carats, according to Page Six, it just might unseat the Dresden Green as the best-known diamond of its kind (a whopping 41 carats, but connected...

Guest
2d ago

Of course she likes green. Money is green, greed is green. She is not beautiful she is sleezy

Comments / 0

Community Policy