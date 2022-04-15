ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

What is a controlled fire and why are they used?

By Cali Jackson
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CzyzF_0fAWF11n00

( ABC4 ) – Seeing a fire can be a concerning site but sometimes these fires are set on purpose. Controlled or prescribed fires are fires that are set purposely for forest management, farming or restoration.

Deputy Director Jason Curry at Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands spoke with ABC4 about controlled fires in Utah. “We usually do controlled fires in order to eliminate the amount of fuel that would start a wildfire during the hotter months.”

The benefits of a controlled fire mean you can choose the weather conditions. Wildfires usually occur on hot, windy days which can cause the fire to spread quickly.

“Controlled fires are usually done in the spring and fall when the weather is damper and cooler,” Said, Curry.

Residential fire reported in Millcreek

Controlled fires usually end up on the news when they become out of control. Curry remarked on this saying “It can happen, but it’s very rare.”

This is true. According to the Federal Land Management , approximately 99% of controlled fires remain contained and are considered successful.

How exactly is a controlled fire contained? Curry explained that different resources can be used such as breaks in vegetation, roads, rivers, and surprisingly aspen trees which have very low flammability.

Currently there is an ongoing controlled fire in central Utah with others being conducted by federal agencies to prepare for the hotter months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Did recent snowfall affect Utah’s drought crisis?

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah continues experiencing an unprecedented drought, environmentalists are constantly hoping Mother Nature will replenish Utah’s water levels. With recent snowstorms and moisture blanketing Utah, how much did the weather activity help snowpack levels? “Utah has been in drought eight of the last 10 years, and this year’s disappointing snowpack is not […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Residential fire reported in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities with the Unified Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 4065 S 646 E in Millcreek. Crews were dispatched to the area on reports of residents trapped inside their burning home, however, there was nobody inside upon arrival. Fire crews fought back flames for 20 to 25 minutes. At […]
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Fire crews tackle massive house blaze in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews are tackling a massive house fire in Cottonwood Heights on Monday morning. The Unified Fire Authority was first notified of the blaze around 8:30 a.m. Emergency crews responded to a residential address near 7660 S 2880 E. Dell Rd and Cardiff Rd. When crews arrived at the scene, […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen#Millcreek Controlled
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millcreek, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Flaming Gorge asking for more people to come fishing

VERNAL (ABC4) – Anglers are being asked to keep any trout they catch that is under 25 inches at Flaming Gorge. The reservoir is known for producing some of Utah’s largest lake trout, but currently has too many small lake trout. This can have a negative impact on salmon and rainbow trout populations. In response […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Ogden business owner sentenced to federal prison over $500k in tax crimes

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden business owner has been sentenced to federal prison after failing to pay over half a million in taxes. Authorities have identified the suspect as Daniel Fry, 46. Fry owned and operated four now-shuttered healthcare businesses in the Ogden area including Burch Creek Homecare and Hospice LLC (which closed in […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain opening in Daybreak

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers get ready as a brand new location of a beloved Utah-based supermarket chain comes to town. Harmons Market will be opening its newest location in South Jordan this month — bringing its curated marketing selections to the Daybreak community area. The supermarket will be celebrating its grand […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Unified police search for missing 12-year-old

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old out of Kearns. Police say Jade Aviles was last seen at 4 p.m. at the Kearns Public Library wearing black jeans and a black and white sweatshirt, police say. She has dark blonde hair and approximately 4 feet tall and is 80 pounds. Please […]
KEARNS, UT
ABC4

Jerrod Baum found guilty on all charges

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – After nearly a month-long trial, a jury has found Jerrod Baum guilty on all counts in the 2017 murder of two teens whose bodies were thrown into a mine shaft in Utah County. Eight jurors found Baum guilty of: Two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony Two counts of […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Why are there so many billboards in Utah?

If you've ever been on the I-15 in Utah, you've been confronted by the high number of billboards bordering the highway. Scenic Utah is working to "eliminate visual pollution in Utah" by restricting the number and type of billboards and other eyesores allowed in our vistas.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Police find 40 pounds of meth in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Washington County police officer found approximately 40 pounds of methamphetamine in the back of a white pickup truck on Tuesday, April 12. While sitting on I-15 at mile marker 8, the officer noticed a white pickup, which was not speeding, slow down as it passed his patrol car. He […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

PHOTOS: Man falls off cliff in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is recovering after falling off a cliff in Emery County on April 15.  Emery County Search and Rescue (ECSR) along with the Emery County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) were called out on reports of a man who fell from a cliff and needed immediate attention.  ECSR has taken to […]
EMERY COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy