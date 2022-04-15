ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Doesn’t Elon Musk Have Something Better to Do?

By Henry Grabar
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been nine years since Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post, and it’s worked out pretty well for the paper: The Post has become a renewed force in national news and was a vital source of coverage of the Trump White House. Its headcount has more than doubled....

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Elon Musk’s Twitter Bid and the Dangers of Billionaire Whimsy

At 7:23 a.m. on Thursday, Elon Musk tweeted. One line, no punctuation. It read: “I made an offer” and there was a link to the securities filing where Musk proposed buying Twitter—for $43 billion—and taking it private. Several hours after he announced that he was trying...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

'I Say Something, And Then It Usually Happens': 20 Indelible Quotes From Elon Musk

When it comes to pausing the world for a comment, observation or joke, few people command the attention enjoyed by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. With more than 78 million people following him on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), the world’s media reporting on his latest remarks and a mass following of investors and acolytes hanging on his every word, Musk is arguably the most influential wordsmith in the English-speaking world.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Have a Very Coveted Invite

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report managed to get people talking by announcing a radical reorganization. The Dearborn, based-Michigan company has created two separate divisions, one dealing with gasoline cars, Ford Blue, and another with battery-powered vehicles, Ford e. GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report has...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurene Powell Jobs
Person
James Fallows
Person
Michael Bloomberg
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Barry Diller
Person
Andrew Carnegie
Person
Jeff Bezos
Slate

Elonnnnnnnnnnnnn!

Is Musk’s bid to take Twitter private a genuine attempt to mold the social network in his image? Or is he just going to have some fun, make some money, and walk away?. Guest: Felix Salmon, host of Slate Money and chief financial correspondent for Axios. Host: Lizzie O’Leary...
TECHNOLOGY
Slate

We Still Haven’t Learned the Major Lesson of the 2013 Target Hack

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. From...
ECONOMY
Slate

Pinterest Is Turning Misinformation Into Good PR

Last week, Pinterest announced that it would be banning climate change misinformation from its platform, including content that denies the existence of the environmental phenomenon and humans’ contribution to it. “Our new policy makes Pinterest the only major digital platform to have clearly defined guidelines against false or misleading climate change information, including conspiracy theories, across content and ads,” a company statement read.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Yale University#Elon Musk Have Something#The Washington Post#Trump White House
Slate

What We Get Dangerously Wrong About Psychopaths

This article was originally published by OpenMind magazine. On any given day, millions of Americans curl up to watch their favorite crime shows. Whether it is FBI on CBS, Dexter on Showtime, Mindhunter on Netflix, Killing Eve on BBC, reruns of Law & Order, or any of a myriad of other, similar shows, they draw huge audiences with their vivid portrayals of villains whose behaviors are perplexingly cruel. I’ll confess: I am part of that audience. My students even make fun of how much crime television I watch. I justify some of my TV time as work, providing material for my undergraduate lecture course and for my seminars on the nature of the criminal mind. But I am also captivated by the characters in these dramas, despite—or because of—how unrealistic many of them are.
HEALTH
Slate

The “Double Bazelon” Edition

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:. Simon Bazelon for Slow Boring: “Democrats Are Sleepwalking Into a Senate Disaster”. Thomas B. Edsall for the New York Times: “Trump Poses a Test Democracy Is Failing”. Matthew H. Graham and Milan W. Svolik for the American...
POLITICS
Slate

They’re Big and They’re 99 Cents

This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers talk about whether or not Elon Musk will really take over Twitter, how Arizona Iced Tea holds inflation at bay, and why office perks are basically carnival prizes minus the fun. In the Plus segment: the return of the Kardashians.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Slate

Future Tense Newsletter: The Pandemic’s Great Unsevering Is Here

Sign up to receive the Future Tense newsletter every other Saturday. 2022 isn’t leaving much behind the curtain. WeCrashed, The Dropout, and Super Pumped all provide a fly-on-the-wall perspective on the fascinating-for-their-banality rise of WeWork, Theranos, and Uber. What these brilliantly executed TV adaptations of their source podcasts, documentaries, and books all reveal is that billionaire venture capitalists are as desperate for a good story as any home-quarantined TV binge-watcher, not to mention the various streaming services trying to catch up to Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

After a lousy fourth quarter that sank its share price, Netflix is set to report its first quarter earnings on Tuesday. Unfortunately, few on Wall Street believe this new report will shift the gloomy narrative currently surrounding the streaming giant. With 222 million global subscribers at the end of last...
NFL
Slate

We Analyzed 29 Years of Police Spending in Hundreds of Cities

When President Joe Biden proposed a new federal government budget last month, he included big increases in police spending. If passed by Congress, the budget would expand funding for the federal police by 10 percent and transfer tens of billions of dollars to local police coffers with the goal of “putting more cops on the beat” and delivering on Biden’s State of the Union promise to “fund the police.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy