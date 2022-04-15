ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

By Matt Christy, Bianca Reyes
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ue6s5_0fAWEMaQ00

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and I-465.

Netflix’s ‘Our Father’ documents fertility doctor’s crimes brought to light by FOX59 investigation

Police confirmed three victims were located at the scene, all were at first said to be in critical condition. Police updated shortly after that all three victims were pronounced deceased.

All three of the victims were adults, according to police, and the shooting was believed to have occurred inside the apartment complex.

Witnesses on scene reported hearing several gunshots followed by a man and woman running out of the building asking for help.

Police would not confirm what led up to the shooting, however both the Indy Public Safety Foundation and family members told FOX59 they believe the shooting to be domestic-related.

“It was likely domestic violence,” said Danyette Smith, Director of Domestic Violence Programming with the Indy Public Safety Foundation. ” Unfortunately we’ve seen an increase of domestic violence. We know that we’re actually sitting in a zip code that is in the top ten list for domestic violence runs and calls with IMPD.”

Now, Smith said she is trying to get those resources out to those in the 46254 zip code. She said those currently in a domestic violence situation should try to implement a safety plan before leaving.

“If there is a gun in the home or in the possession of someone who can be an abuser, it just ups your risk of homicide by 500%,” said Smith. “There are people out here that can give you those resources, give you that plan, and allow you to move safely. “Smith said some of those resources include:

“All we ask is that you try to reach out and get that information so that way when you do flee it can be as safe as possible and not deadly,” said Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nttj_0fAWEMaQ00

Police have asked anyone who might have information about this deadly shooting to contact Michael Condon at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Condon@indy.gov.

Anyone with information can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

“Conflict resolution cannot be solved with gun violence,” said IMPD Officer Samone Burris. “Forty-six communities are shook. They are broken because we answer violence with violence and that is not acceptable in our community.”

The name of the deceased will be released once family has been notified. Police and the Marion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the shooting and determine the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 8

Lenice Y Dixon
2d ago

May my cousin and his daughter rest in peace. May her daughter, just a few months old, know the love of her extended family and grow up knowing that her Mommy and Grandpa loved her.

Reply(1)
9
Related
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Indy#Impd
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
FOX59

Woman dies in fiery 2-vehicle crash on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS –A female motorist was killed late Monday night when her vehicle struck a second sedan near the intersection of Michigan Rd. and Mayfield Dr. on the city’s northwest side. One driver was traveling northbound on Michigan Rd. when a second driver turned onto Michigan, causing the crash. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say one of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
FOX59

Ohio murder suspect released from jail by mistake caught in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Ohio jail is back in custody after being arrested in central Indiana. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers arrested 22-year-old Cornell Gray around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police received a tip that a wanted man was in an apartment at East 42nd Street and Franklin […]
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

Man shot, killed near 38th and Franklin

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police confirmed a man was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side overnight Monday. Police were sent on a report of a person shot to to the 7900 block of E. 38th just before 3 a.m. The address matches a convenience store at the intersection of E. 38th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD looks for man accused of inappropriate touching

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles. According to police, a man wearing an orange t-shirt, gray pants, gray shoes and a blue medical mask followed two juvenile females on March 1. This reportedly happened around 2:40 p.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy