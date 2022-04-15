ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Mets unveil Tom Seaver statue at Citi Field

By James Kratch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Seaver’s immortality is official. The Mets unveiled a statue of the Hall of Fame right-hander and franchise icon on Friday during a ceremony before the home opener at Citi Field. Seaver will now stand forever outside the ballpark, right next to the Home Run Apple. Mets unveil...

Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

What happened to the New York Yankees?

I don’t know if I’m going to be shouting into the endless abyss here or if readers are going to come for my head for what I’m about to say, but I have to get something off my chest: I don’t find this Yankees team particularly fun to watch anymore. Since the start of the 2020 season, it feels to me that the life has been sucked out of this organization. I still genuinely love a lot of players on this roster, and am still obviously a huge fan, but I increasingly find myself getting more than a little frustrated with the general listlessness with which they seem to play the game. Or, rather, the general listlessness that I perceive, because I don’t doubt that they genuinely do care about the game. How did I get to this point?
The Spun

Mets Receive Troubling News Before Game vs. Diamondbacks

The New York Mets are in a bit of a pickle with just hours remaining until their National League battle against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Per a report, a Mets staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. To make matters worse, multiple players and coaches have been deemed “close contacts.”
NESN

New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom to Undergo Additional MRI

According to New York Mets beat writer Tim Healey, ace pitcher Jacob deGrom will undergo a second MRI on his injured right shoulder. Currently, on the 10-day injured list, deGrom was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right scapula prior to the start of the regular season. Speaking Thursday...
Steve Cohen
Tom Seaver
Willie Mays
Tony Gwynn
CBS New York

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Jacob DeGrom of the New York Mets looks on during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a sacrifice fly in the second inning scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Members of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets...
FingerLakes1.com

Mets bats go silent in loss to Diamondbacks

The New York Mets suffered a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field as the bats went quiet. New York had just five hits and Jeff McNeil collected two of them. Carlos Carrasco started for the Mets and tossed five shutout innings while allowing just...
NJ.com

Mets injuries: Possible COVID outbreak; Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker updates

Here are some pre-game updates from Citi Field as the New York Mets get ready to host the Arizona Diamondbacks in their home opener:. Newsday’s Tim Healey: “Sources: The Mets had a staff member test positive for COVID-19, and a bunch of players and coaches are close contacts. They’re waiting to get test results back. Some players might not be available today.”
