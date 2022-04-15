ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospital looking to identify unknown patient, family

By Alexi Chidbachian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Officials at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center are asking for the public's help in identifying a patient and his family. They say on April 2, an 82-year-old man who goes by Walter Taylor was...

