CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There were some great times, there were some not-so-great times and there was everything in between for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Despite their inability to win a game in the play-in tournament that would have pushed them into the 2022 NBA Playoffs, there’s no doubt that the Cavs have their foundation set and will be viewed as a playoff contender next season.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO