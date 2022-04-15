All Nations SDA Church Service, April 16

POTTSTOWN — St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 927 N. Franklin St., invites you to join us for in-person worship on Sunday, March 27, at 9 a.m. Donations for One Great Hour Of Sharing will be collected. Our service is also broadcast live at 9 a.m. from our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/stpaulsuccpottstown. We have resumed our social hour in Fellowship Hall following worship. Join us every Sunday during Lent at 8:30 a.m. to walk and pray in the Labyrinth, located on the Franklin Street side of the Sanctuary by the ramp door.

