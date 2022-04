CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Current city manager, Steve Sykes has decided to resign because he said he felt like elected officials were overstepping their boundaries. “After the first meeting in February, it was pretty apparent to me that the council wanted to start stripping away those duties and specifically, the mayor really wanted to get involved in the day to day operations and I just felt like they needed somebody different for that,” said Sykes.

