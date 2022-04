We're starting to get some more concrete details on the next Need for Speed game and it sounds like it will be one of the more unique entries. The next Need for Speed will be the first entry in the series for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 and it's coming off the back of numerous bad to mediocre predecessors. Since the rise of games like Forza Horizon, the Need for Speed series has struggled to sustain itself, but EA clearly sees the value in the racing franchise as it routinely releases every few years. With a new Need for Speed expected later this year, many are wondering what direction developer Criterion will take it in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO