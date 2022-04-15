ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

UVM Medical Center to begin negotiating with newly formed medical residents union

By Liora Engel-Smith
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hrvuv_0fAWBxqA00
The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on June 6, 2019. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Leaders of the largest hospital in Vermont have officially recognized a union of the medical center’s lowest ranking doctors .

Citing burnout, poor working conditions and patient safety concerns, medical residents at the University of Vermont Medical Center announced their intention to unionize last month.

Hospital management at the time declined to recognize the union, pending an official vote and certification by the National Labor Relations Board. The hospital’s refusal meant the newly formed union couldn’t bargain on behalf of members.

That changed Thursday after residents voted 209-59 to form the union as a local chapter of the Committee of Interns and Residents. Representatives from the Burlington chapter were not available for comment Friday, but the vote was announced on social media by the national union .

Hospital spokesperson Annie Mackin said on Friday that management and the union would begin negotiations “soon.”

University of Vermont Medical Center, the only teaching hospital in Vermont, has roughly 350 medical residents. These newly graduated doctors train for three years or more at academic medical centers such as UVMMC. Notoriously underpaid and overworked, residents at hospitals all over the country have formed unions to improve their working conditions and pay.

Residencies give new doctors a place to train and specialize. Hospitals, in return, get additional medical personnel for a fraction of the cost of hiring full-fledged physicians. The average resident earned $64,000 in 2021, according to an industry survey. The median income for physicians in 2020, by comparison, was more than $200,000, the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows.

Recognition of the UVMMC residents’ union comes at a moment of widespread unrest in the nation’s labor force. Low-wage workers at Amazon warehouses and Starbucks locations have been part of a recent wave of unionization.

Collective bargaining has shown some recent successes when it comes to wages and working conditions. In February, management granted immediate pay bumps to most members of the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals , a union that represents some 2,400 health care workers at UVM Medical Center.

Residents at hospitals in Massachusetts, Oregon and Illinois have already formed local chapters of the Committee of Interns and Residents, according to the industry magazine Becker’s Healthcare Review.

Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM Medical Center to begin negotiating with newly formed medical residents union .

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Colleton Medical Center to lift some visitor restrictions

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton Medical Center announced Thursday it will lift some visitation restrictions this week. Patient visitation hours will remain, 6:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday – Friday, and 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., on weekends and holidays. Visitors are required to check-in at the main entrance and always wear a mask while […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
MyChesCo

$1 Million Awarded to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On Friday, Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-2) was joined by Senator Sharif Street (D-3) and Representative Stephen Kinsey (D-201) to present officials from Einstein Health Network with a $1 million mock check to expand the Emergency Department at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia. The $1 million grant was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Burlington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Health
wdhn.com

Wiregrass Medical Center receives ADECA grant dollars

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—The Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva learned it will receive a windfall of. unexpected funds from the state. The Alabama Department of Economic and community affairs, better known as ADECA awarded. Wiregrass Medical Center more than 430-thousand dollars. The money comes from smaller counties statewide that did...
GENEVA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Unionization#Uvm#Uvm Medical Center#The National Union#Hospital#Uvmmc
NBC 29 News

UVA Health hosts Medical Center Hour

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia hosted a virtual Medical Center Hour March, 23. It’s a weekly conversation where health experts discuss inequities in the field. Speakers say racism within health care is an ongoing public crisis, leading to higher mortality rates. Doctor Bram Wispelwey, an instructor...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
VTDigger

After major budget shortfall projection, UVM Health Network suspends adolescent mental health unit project

The state’s largest hospital system put on hold a project that would have opened 10 psychiatric beds for children and adolescents outside of the Brattleboro Retreat, the only hospital that offers this service. Read the story on VTDigger here: After major budget shortfall projection, UVM Health Network suspends adolescent mental health unit project.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
VTDigger

Department of Corrections announces end of intake quarantine, reopening of in-person visitation

One incarcerated person died earlier this month during the two-week quarantine period, another was found dead in December 2020 three days after starting the quarantine process and reports of self-harm during the required isolation go back to the beginning of the pandemic. Read the story on VTDigger here: Department of Corrections announces end of intake quarantine, reopening of in-person visitation.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
VTDigger

Vermont reports 33 Covid hospitalizations and 297 cases

Vermont reported 297 new Covid-19 cases, 33 hospitalizations and no additional deaths Wednesday. The state’s seven-day average for new infections is 206, up from 196 on Tuesday, according to the Vermont Department of Health dashboard. Vermont’s seven-day average test positivity rate was 10.1% Wednesday, up from 10% on Tuesday....
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy