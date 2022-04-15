ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fran Kirby a doubt for Euro 2022 with undiagnosed fatigue problem

By Jamie Spencer
 3 days ago
Chelsea star Fran Kirby a doubt for Euro 2022 with England due to an undiagnosed fatigue problem and is set for an indefinite spell on the...

