ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Could play Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Atkinson (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Buffalo, but he might return to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Racking up free passes

Polanco went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Red Sox. Polanco has produced only one hit over his last four games, but he's accrued four walks over that stretch to get on base at a .313 clip. The switch-hitting infielder's walk rate currently sits at a career-high 16.7 percent, but a career-worst 30.6 percent strikeout rate has played a large part in his average sitting at a paltry .200 through nine games. He'll be back in the lineup for Monday's Patriots' Day game in Boston, batting leadoff while manning second base, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first hold

Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Atkinson
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not starting Saturday

Haniger isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros. Haniger will sit for the first time after starting in each of the first eight games of the season. He's hitting .176 with three homers, a double, three runs and seven RBI to begin the year. Jarred Kelenic will shift to right field while Jesse Winker starts in left.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Nbc Sports Philadelphia
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: No timetable for return

Fletcher (hip) isn't traveling with the Angels on their current road trip and does not currently have a timetable for a return, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. According to head athletic trainer Mike Frostad, Fletcher has remained in Anaheim to receive treatment on the left hip that first began to bother him near the end of spring training. The infielder was placed on the injured list April 12 and is eligible to return April 22, but it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to play by that date. Fletcher went 1-for-13 over five games prior to the trip to the IL.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Keeps rolling Saturday

Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Rockies. After being out of the starting lineup Friday, Suzuki got right back into a groove Saturday. He's recorded at least one hit in all seven of his starts this year and is batting .409 overall with a robust 1.442 OPS. The Japanese outfielder is adjusting quite well in his first MLB season and should be a fantasy force the rest of the way.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Retreats to bench

Diaz isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. Diaz started the last five games and went 8-for-20 with a homer, two doubles and three RBI. He'll get a breather while Dom Nunez starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Ranking teams with two first-round picks by who is getting the most value in return

The 2022 NFL Draft is unprecedented in the sense that a quarter of the league does not have a first-round pick. Some of the wealth has already been re-distributed, as Philadelphia gave up a third first-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for future compensation. Here are the eight teams with two first-round picks ranked from best to worse positioned to make an impact in late April:
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy