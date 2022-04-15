ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Flyers' Martin Jones: Starting in Buffalo

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jones will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Sabres, Sam Carchidi of...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Penguins’ Must Address Struggles Before Playoffs Start

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a rough start to the month of April. After losing four in a row, the team finally snapped their losing streak with a win over the Nashville Predators. Most recently, the Penguins had back-to-back games with the New York Islanders and managed to win one of those contests to clinch a playoff berth. The Penguins could attribute their recent losses to the absence of several players due to health issues, but with the postseason only a few weeks away they need to find a way to take more shots and win games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: The Final 2 Weeks Begin

At this point in the season, there are teams gearing up for the playoff chase, perhaps a few teams still in the race making the final push, and teams with nothing left to play for but pride. The Flyers obviously fall into the latter category. Their opponent for the next two days does as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGRZ TV

Olofsson, Thompson each score 2 goals as Sabres beat Flyers 5-3

PHILADELPHIA — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams. The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo. Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14,...
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres lead Flyers 2-1

The back-half of a holiday weekend home-and-home set is underway in Philadelphia, as the Buffalo Sabres visit the Flyers in Wells Fargo Center after the blue and gold played comeback yesterday at KeyBank Center, 4-3.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flyers

PHILADELPHIA - Dustin Tokarski will start for the Sabres when they conclude a back-to-back set against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Wells Fargo Center. The Sabres are looking to sweep their season series with the Flyers after earning a 4-3 win in Buffalo on Saturday. The Sabres also won the first meeting in Buffalo, 6-3, on Jan. 22.
BUFFALO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres top Flyers, 5-3

The Buffalo Sabres won their second straight game over the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-3, on Sunday evening at the Wells Fargo Center. Buffalo fell behind early for the second night in a row, but the offense responded with five goals to secure the victory. Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each netted...
BUFFALO, NY
Person
Carter Hart
Reuters

Sabres use flurry in 2nd period to rally past Flyers

Tage Thompson scored the last of Buffalo’s four second-period goals Saturday night as the Sabres overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the visiting Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3. Kyle Okposo, Rasmus Dahlin and Vinnie Hinostroza scored earlier in the second for the Sabres, who trailed 2-0 fewer than four minutes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Okposo hits 20 goals as Sabres battle back to beat Flyers at home

Kyle Okposo limped to the podium with a smile on his face. He greeted the media following the Buffalo Sabres' 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Saturday, but earlier in the game, he was stewing. The Sabres got off to a slow start and found themselves down 2-0 in the first 3:55 of the contest.
BUFFALO, NY
Reuters

Sabres finish home-and-home sweep of Flyers

Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres swept a back-to-back home-and-home set with a 5-3 win against the host Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Rasmus Dahlin and Peyton Krebs each had two assists and Dustin Tokarski made 32 saves for the Sabres (29-38-11, 69 points),...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Sabres: Slide Continues as Buffalo Sweeps Season Series

Flyers swept by Sabres on the season, continue slide to the finish line originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Flyers' sinking below the Sabres was punctuated Sunday night by a 5-3 loss at the Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates and Zack MacEwen scored goals for the Flyers,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Panthers, Islanders, Jets & Canadiens

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Canadiens’ Price Starts First Game Since Game 5 of 2021...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WKBW-TV

Sabres top Flyers 5-3 for second straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Buffalo Sabres took another one from the Flyers on Sunday, this one a 5-3 win on the road for their 2nd straight win and 3rd win in their last four games. Just like...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Canadiens' Pezzetta suspended 2 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games on Monday for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. The incident occurred in the third period of Washington’s 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday. Pezzetta hit Oshie’s head...
WGR550

Sabres sweep the weekend over Flyers

The back-half of a holiday weekend home-and-home set is underway in Philadelphia, as the Buffalo Sabres visit the Flyers in Wells Fargo Center after the blue and gold played comeback yesterday at KeyBank Center, 4-3.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Earns 50th assist

Voracek notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. Voracek reached the 50-assist mark for the first time since he had 65 helpers with the Flyers in 2017-18. He set up Cole Sillinger on the Blue Jackets' last goal Sunday. Voracek's at 55 points, 131 shots on net, 44 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 73 outings in a top-six role.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

