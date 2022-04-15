ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: More to game than points

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bellemare has just two points in his last 20 games. His value to the team...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Record watch continues

Ovechkin scored his 47th goal of the season in Saturday's 8-4 win over Montreal. Ovechkin is now within three goals of his ninth 50-goal season with seven games left. If he gets there, he would tie Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. It was Ovechkin's 777th career goal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Former Colorado PG Keeshawn Barthelemy commits to Oregon Ducks

The backcourt for the Oregon Ducks got some much-needed experience in 2022 on Monday. Former Colorado Buffaloes point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy announced that he would be committing to the Ducks for the 2022 season. Barthelemy will now join players like De’Vion Harmon, Dior Johnson, Tyrone Williams, and Brennan Rigsby going into the season. There’s also a chance that Oregon has more guards to work with, as we await word from Will Richardson and Rivaldo Soares as they ponder a return to Eugene next season. Barthelemy recently entered the transfer portal and took a trip to Eugene over the weekend. The 6-foot-2 guard, who...
EUGENE, OR
CBS Sports

Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Signed by Chicago

The Bears signed O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract Monday. O'Shaughnessy now joins a tight end room led by Cole Kmet, alongside Ryan Griffin & Jesper Horsted. The veteran was limited to just seven appearances with Jacksonville last season, as he dealt with hip and ankle injuries, but he now appears fully healthy. In those seven contests, O'Shaughnessy secured 24 of 34 targets for 244 yards, but he was held without a touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: OKs outright assignment

Knight accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Durham after clearing waivers Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight's recent stay on the Rays' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster lasted just one day, as he was designated for assignment following a 2.1-inning relief appearance in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics. He'll stick around in the organization as relief depth at the Triple-A level.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

How Pelicans executive David Griffin turned fake first-round picks into a very real playoff berth

The New Orleans Pelicans won Friday's Western Conference play-in game, but the Los Angeles Clippers weren't the only loser. In the grand scheme of things, another team had far more on the line. After all, a No. 8 seed probably wasn't going to launch the Clippers into a championship run with Kawhi Leonard injured and Paul George in the NBA's health and safety protocols. The stakes were much higher for the Portland Trail Blazers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Joins active roster

Walton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Walton will take the roster spot that had belonged to Mitch Haniger, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. Walton is unlikely to take much of Haniger's playing time and will presumably instead fill a utility role, as he's a career .196/.260/.315 hitter in 36 major-league games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jose Rojas: Optioned to Triple-A

Rojas was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. Rojas began the season on the major-league roster since Taylor Ward (groin) was on the injured list. The 29-year-old Rojas appeared in six games and hit .150 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and six strikeouts. He'll now head to the minors after Ward was reinstated from the 10-day IL on Saturday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Keeps rolling Saturday

Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Rockies. After being out of the starting lineup Friday, Suzuki got right back into a groove Saturday. He's recorded at least one hit in all seven of his starts this year and is batting .409 overall with a robust 1.442 OPS. The Japanese outfielder is adjusting quite well in his first MLB season and should be a fantasy force the rest of the way.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Ranking teams with two first-round picks by who is getting the most value in return

The 2022 NFL Draft is unprecedented in the sense that a quarter of the league does not have a first-round pick. Some of the wealth has already been re-distributed, as Philadelphia gave up a third first-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for future compensation. Here are the eight teams with two first-round picks ranked from best to worse positioned to make an impact in late April:
NEW ORLEANS, LA

