How much does it cost to leave a fan on overnight?

By Elizabeth Barton
 3 days ago
FAMILIES will want to keep cool after breakthrough weather this week and a sunny holiday ahead.

As households around the country rummage their storage for fans, we explain the costs of keeping them on overnight.

Leaving a fan on for a long time will make a significant dent in you energy bill

The desire to leave a fan on is an understandable one.

Better to be cool than hot.

But how much does a fan cost to run?

Leaving a fan on for a long time will make a significant dent in your energy bill.

As summer-like weather beckons, it's worth looking in to just how expensive this habit may be.

How much energy does a fan use?

To work this out, you need to find out how much electricity your fan uses.

Finding out the "wattage" of a fan will tell you the amount of power it's using.

Next, you need to find the total output needed to turn that wattage into kilowatt hours.

First, divide the kilowatt hours by 1,000.

This gives you how much output is used in one hour.

If your fan is 70 watts output on its high setting and you always use this, divide 70 by 1000 to get 0.07.

Next, multiply this number by the number of hours you used the fan. If that number is 12, then 0.07kW x 12 hours will give you 0.84kW output.

How much does it cost to leave a fan on overnight?

Now that you know your kilowatt output, you need to multiply it by the amount you pay for 1 kW of electricity.

The average American household pays about 12 cents per KWh, but for the best results you can check your energy bill.

Then, to find total cost, the equation is:

Cost = power (kilowatt) × time (hour) × cost of 1 kWh (cents)

Of course, costs will vary depending on:

  • the type of fan you have
  • how long the fan is on
  • how much energy costs in your state

Does a fan make a room cooler?

Although fans can't make a room cooler, they can make you feel cooler.

The air moving over your skin can lower your body temperature, but will not do much for the room.

So if you don't plan on being in the room, there's no point of leaving the fan on.

How else can I keep cool in the heat?

There are several options.

One cheap purchase alternative is the small circulator fan from Amazon.

The fan is compact, light on energy use, and has over 90,000 four and a half star reviews.

It retails for just $18.99.

For more on energy savings, The Sun covered appliances that can cost you even when powered off.

Plus, low-income Americans could see $240 payments to help curb gas prices.

