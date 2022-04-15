ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Heinrich, Luján, Leger Fernández Invite Veterans Affairs Secretary To Visit New Mexico Amid Potential Health Care Clinic Closures

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) are requesting that U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough visit New Mexico to see firsthand just how integral community-based outpatient clinics (CBOC) are to veterans living in rural...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Veterans not happy with VA's proposed health care changes

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is proposing big changes to the massive system that administers health care to the nation's 9 million enrolled vets.Recommendations include the consolidation of services and expansions to better serve, but as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday, proposed changes on Long Island are not sitting well with veterans."Everything is here, and people don't like change," Vietnam veteran Bill McKenna said.McKenna said he is concerned for Long Island's 55,000 vets who use the Northport VA Medical Center because the proposed changes significantly scale back services."They are very concerned that they will lose the services...
NORTHPORT, NY
News On 6

Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Creates Mental Health Evaluation Team

Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Affairs has created an evaluation team to expand suicide prevention efforts in the veteran community. They are calling it the “Veterans Mental Health Evaluation Team.” The group says their goal is to work with their partners to reach veterans experiencing mental health issues in the community.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Mcdonough
Person
Martin Heinrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Heinrich Luj N#Tribal#Air Rrb Commission#Cbocs#Va
US News and World Report

New Mexico Coal-Fired Plant Closure Causes Financing Dispute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The upcoming closure of one of the few remaining coal-fired power plants in the southwestern U.S. has generated a dispute over financing and customers rates. Environmentalists and consumer advocates argue in regulatory filings made Thursday that Public Service Co. of New Mexico plans to continue...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS DFW

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller warns high-priced produce inevitable

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller warned consumers of higher produce prices in days because of the enhanced commercial vehicle inspections along the border."Within a week, you'll see limes and lemons going for $2. Probably see avocados 4 to 5 bucks a piece," predicted Commissioner Miller during an interview with CBS 11 Tuesday afternoon.The commissioner said this time of the year, Texas depends on tomatoes, broccoli, bananas, avocados, limes and lemons to be imported from Central and South America."Look for empty produce aisles in the next week to 10 days because there will be certain items that we...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy