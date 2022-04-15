Man facing new charges in deadly Schroeder Road crash that killed La Follette student

MADISON, Wis. — A man charged in connection with a deadly crash on Schroeder Road is now facing additional charges tied to the incident.

Online court records show 42-year-old Sadarius Goodall is facing four new charges tied to the crash: homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration (PAC), injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and injury using a vehicle with a PAC — passenger under 16 years old.

Goodall was initially charged in late January with one count of hit-and-run involving death and hit-and-run involving great bodily harm after he allegedly crashed into a vehicle on Schroeder Road.

The crash killed 14-year-old Jeremiah Broomfield, a freshman at La Follette High School . The crash also hospitalized a 12-year-old boy and an adult driver, both of whom were in the same vehicle as Broomfield.

During a Thursday court appearance, a judge agreed to amend Goodall’s cash bond and lowered it from $50,000 to $10,000. Goodall also pled not guilty to all four new charges during the hearing. His next scheduled court appearance is a status conference set for May 11.

News 3 Now has requested a copy of the amended criminal complaint to learn more about the latest charges filed against Goodall.

