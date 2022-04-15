Today we’re reporting a total of 126 additional positive COVID-19 cases
Today we’re reporting a total of 126 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 90 additional recoveries for April 9-15. Today’s report includes 90 current cases and 36 older cases newly reported to the health district.
Sadly, we report one additional death:
- A female, age range 81-90, passed away on April 5. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.
To date, 678,490 tests have been administered in Galveston County.
Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:
- Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.
- If you are at a high risk for severe illness, talk to you doctor about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.*
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
* You may choose to wear a face mask at any time. Those with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a face mask.
For more information, visit gchd.org/coronavirus.
