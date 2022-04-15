ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Today we're reporting a total of 126 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Today we’re reporting a total of 126 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 90 additional recoveries for April 9-15. Today’s report includes 90 current cases and 36 older cases newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report one additional death:

  • A female, age range 81-90, passed away on April 5. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

To date, 678,490 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

  • Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.
  • If you are at a high risk for severe illness, talk to you doctor about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.*
  • Get tested if you have symptoms.

* You may choose to wear a face mask at any time. Those with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a face mask. 

For more information, visit gchd.org/coronavirus.

