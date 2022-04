POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - No. 2 Pearl River baseball had to battle to the very end Friday at Dub Herring Park against Itawamba. The Wildcats grabbed a 15-7 come-from-behind victory in game one before taking a late lead in the nightcap to win 5-2. “We swung the bats in the first game and so did they,” Pearl River coach Michael Avalon said. “They’re always going to battle and be tough. They’re always a formidable opponent. These were two big wins for us. Our guys did a really good job of not panicking and fighting back. We’re very proud of the way they keep battling.”

