ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Floyd Mayweather offers $20 million bet to NFL teams for Antonio Brown

By rglasspiegelnyp
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Floyd Mayweather is making NFL teams an offer they can’t accept.

The boxing legend appeared on “The Pivot Podcast” and sought to make a proposal with NFL teams that he would bear the risk if they signed troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown but it didn’t work out.

“I think AB is really misunderstood,” Mayweather said. “He just wants to be treated fair. And this is for any team that’s watching right now. We’ll make them a deal: if they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, and then they gotta give us $20 million. But if he mess up, then we’ve gotta give them $20 million. So if any team want to match that, you know, reach out to us.”

Even if an NFL team wanted to make this deal with Mayweather, one imagines it would be in violation of league salary cap regulations. Beyond that, the subjective terms of Brown’s behavior would be impossible for the two sides to reconcile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCyDs_0fAW8aqr00
Floyd Mayweather offered to bet NFL teams $20 million Antonio Brown could behave.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32s5Aj_0fAW8aqr00
Antonio Brown says that he wants to return to the NFL.

Brown is running out of NFL teams that would plausibly take a chance on him. He has burned bridges with the Steelers, Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers.

When we last saw him on a football field, Brown ripped off his jersey and ran off the field in the third quarter of the Bucs’ Week 18 game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. After tossing his t-shirt and gloves into the stands, he did jumping jacks in the end zone as he jogged off the field and into the locker room.

A war of words between Brown and the organization ensued, with Brown claiming the Bucs were mishandling his ankle injury. His former teammate Mike Evans said Brown was upset over not getting the ball when attainable performance bonuses were near. The franchise said that Brown wanted those bonuses guaranteed in the days leading up to his quitting the team.

This offseason, Brown has hung out with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and also said he would like a shot at joining the Dallas Cowboys.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Makes His Opinion On Stephen A. Smith Very Clear

Michael Irvin knows how heated some of his debates can get with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on air. Irvin appears on “First Take” with Smith during weekday mornings and has even confirmed that their conversations off air can be the same. “Depending on the conversation, you better...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Boxing#American Football#Ab#Steelers#Raiders#Patriots#Bucs
The Spun

Former Star MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Marshawn Lynch has gotten himself into another sport, even though his NFL career is over. Per Front Office Sports, Lynch is now a new minority owner of the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are having their inaugural season this year and are the 32nd team in the NHL. Lynch is being...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy