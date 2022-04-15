ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Florida teens overdose from possibly laced drinks at cadet ball

By Selim Algar
 3 days ago
Six Florida teens overdosed after drinking beverages apparently laced with an unknown drug. WPLG

Six Florida teens overdosed at an Air Force military ball Thursday and had to be hospitalized after downing what some students described as spiked drinks, according to reports.

The students — all members of high school JROTC cadet programs — gulped down beverages with an unknown drug before suddenly beginning to vomit, according to reports.

“They laced the drinks or put something in the drinks,” said one student, according to Local 10 News.

Another told the station: “The water at one of our tables, it had drugs in them. People started putting drugs in them. We don’t know exactly who or how many people did it, but for the kids who drank it – the Northeast kids who drank water – they got high and everything.”

The Broward County School District said they are probing the incident along with police.

“The District and Northeast High School administration are concerned and closely following the Davie Police investigation into what caused six students to become ill Thursday night while attending the Air Force JROTC Military Ball at the Signature Grand in Davie,” the district said in a statement.

The students are all members of the Florida high school’s JROTC cadet programs.
Two of the victims remain hospitalized, but all are expected to survive.
One of the party attendees said he and others don’t know who could have laced the drinks.

One attendee recalled to Local 10 that people suddenly started vomiting at one point in the party.

“One moment, we were dancing in the ball, and then the next moment, like an hour later, kids started throwing up,” an attendee told Local 10.

“Then other kids felt nauseous and stuff like that. I think one girl almost had a seizure.”

The victims, who all come from Coral Gables High School and Northeast High School, are all expected to survive. Two remain hospitalized.

One teen said the supposedly laced drinks had been water.
Another teen said, “one girl almost had a seizure.”
A party attendee said those who drank the supposedly laced beverages started throwing up.

Six West Point cadets overdosed after snorting fentanyl-laced cocaine during a spring break party at a Fort Lauderdale Airbnb last month. The victims went into immediate cardiac arrest but eventually recovered.

Axel Casseus, 21, was arrested in connection with the incident and hit with drug raps.

Fentanyl contributed to roughly 75,000 US drug overdoses during a 12-month period ending last April — a 29 percent increase over the prior 12 months, according to the CDC.

