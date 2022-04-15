ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

David Zaslav wants to set CNN apart from ‘advocacy networks’

By Alexandra Steigrad
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sBEN_0fAW8QyT00
During a town hall meeting, Oprah interviewed Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav about his plans for the company. AP

Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav wants CNN to focus on the facts and set itself apart from a cable-news industry that he says is monopolized by “advocacy networks.”

Zaslav, who took the helm of the new company this week, wasted no time laying out his vision for the media behemoth, which includes HBO, CNN, TLC, HGTV and movie studio Warner Bros. AT&T spun off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion merger with Discovery, which closed last Friday.

In an hour-long interview Thursday with Oprah Winfrey at a theater on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., Zaslav tackled questions about the future of CNN, as well as the company’s various streaming offerings and his $3 billion cost savings plan.

The CEO told Winfrey that CNN needs to be about reporting and truth and facts. “If we get that, we can have a civilized society,” he said. “And without it, if it all becomes advocacy, we don’t have a civilized society.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0lIP_0fAW8QyT00
David Zaslav, the CEO of the new Warner Bros. Discovery, said he would focus on amping up CNN’s hard news reporting.

CNN has been under a microscope for much of the year over its mishandling of high-profile scandals under former boss Jeff Zucker. Chief among them was Zucker’s handling of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, whom he fired in December. The anchor was found to be secretly aiding the defense of his embattled older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment allegations that resulted in his resignation.

Soon after, Zucker resigned in February, citing a romantic relationship with a colleague. The imbroglio caused an uproar among CNN staffers, who were angry about Zucker’s exit and the thought that Cuomo would get a massive severance package, despite breaking journalistic standards related to coverage of his brother.

But even before that, billionaire media mogul John Malone — a close confidant of Zaslav — and a board member of the combined company, criticized CNN for its slanted coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kthIH_0fAW8QyT00
CNN has been weighed down by scandal in recent months, following the departures of anchor Chris Cuomo and longtime boss Jeff Zucker.

“I would like to see CNN evolve back to the kind of journalism that it started with, and actually have journalists, which would be unique and refreshing,” Malone said during a CNBC interview last November. “I do believe good journalism could have a role in this future portfolio that Discovery-TimeWarner’s going to represent.”

Under Zucker’s successor, Chris Licht, an executive producer with stints at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” CNN is expected to get an overhaul that includes more hard news and less opinion programming, sources told The Post.

This includes taking a closer look at the strategy behind the network’s new streaming service CNN+, as well as more broadly, taking a scalpel to redundancies at the media giant’s streaming services, such as HBO Max and Discovery+.

During Thursday’s meeting, Zaslav warned that staff reductions were likely as he continued to remove layers of management and combines jobs. As part of the CEO’s focus on cost savings, he reiterated his plans to combine both services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tz4zz_0fAW8QyT00
CNN has been under fire for moving from its journalistic roots, toward more slanted political coverage.

“We don’t want to go to eight places. We want to go to one place, and we want to see everything we want to see,” Zaslav said consumers told Discovery at the time, according to The Wall Street Journal. “When we put it all together, we were much more successful.”

Hollywood insiders worried about that strategy as it could bury some of the media giant’s vast content. Others were more concerned that Zaslav would focus too much on cost-cutting, and wondered. if the CEO has the “stomach” to spend on big-budget films and TV shows to fuel company growth while in cost-cutting mode.

They said Zaslav may have sticker shock, as the budgets are much bigger in film than on reality TV, which makes up the bulk of Discovery’s business.

“He’s a very smart guy,” a studio exec told The Post last month, shrugging off that concern. “I think he’s up to the task.”

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

CNN+ streaming service set to launch Tuesday

NEW YORK — Once a familiar voice on NPR, Audie Cornish says she signed on to the new CNN+ streaming service in part out of the sense she was helping to open a new frontier. After much talk, nearly $100 million in development costs and some 500 employees assigned to the task — many, like Cornish, new hires — CNN+ is set to launch next Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
David Warner
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Washington Examiner

Trump sends hostile Easter message to New York attorney general

Former President Donald Trump delivered an aggressive Easter Sunday message to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is engaged in a civil investigation into possible fraud committed by the Trump Organization. In his missive, sent via an email blast from Trump's Save America PAC, Trump seized on James suspending...
POTUS
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy