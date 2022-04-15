ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebewaing, MI

Sebewaing Lions Club brings eye testing back to community Easter egg hunt

By Connor Veenstra
 3 days ago
Sebewaing parents and kids gather as many eggs as they can. (Lindy Wineman/Courtesy)

After a multiple-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Sebewaing Lions Club will return to the local Easter egg hunt with its free eye tests Saturday, April 16.

The Lions Club will be setting up its equipment at 9:30am, half an hour before the hunt starts. It will be using a special camera that can detect potential problems in someone's eye that other equipment may not pick up. The free test will be provided for any child from the ages of six months to 10 years old.

"This is something Lions are very passionate about," said Sebewaing Lions Club member Lindy Wineman. "They're all about vision, that's their main focus: to help people with vision all over the world."

The egg hunt itself will start at 10 a.m. in the Sebewaing Village Park and is open to kids ages 12 and younger. According to Sebewaing Chamber of Commerce member Chris Deming, thousands of candy-filled eggs will be scattered around the park, with special eggs hidden among them containing tags for an Easter basket.

The return to normalcy is a relief to not only the Lions Club, but also to the village citizens. The tradition of the village Easter egg hunt has been around for decades, and in the past few years, the free test provided by the Lions Club has become an anticipated part of that tradition.

"Sebewaing is a small town and community is a big part of who we are," Deming said.

The Easter bunny will be there to take pictures along with his friend the duck. The Lions Club will be there to run eye tests for as long as people are still around the park.

