ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amina Muaddi denies A$AP Rocky affair, slams rumor as ‘unfounded lie’

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xzz29_0fAW71m400

The woman at the center of the A$AP Rocky and Rihanna cheating rumors slammed the allegations as an “unfounded lie.”

Fashion designer Amina Muaddi, the shoe designer behind the Fenty 2020 collection, issued the statement on her Instagram Story Friday denying any involvement with Rocky.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she began. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously.

“However in the last 24 hr I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.

“Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life,” Muaddi continued, referring to Rihanna’s pregnancy.

Muaddi, 36, explained that she decided to “speak up” because the rumors not only affected her but also were geared to people she has “a great amount of respect and affection for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOQLO_0fAW71m400 Muaddi reacted to the “lie” Friday morning, but neither the rapper nor Fenty star has responded publicly.aminamuaddi/Instagram

The designer signed off her statement by wishing everyone a “beautiful Easter weekend” as the “Umbrella” singer continues to “live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life.”

Rihanna, 34, and the “Praise the Lord” rapper, 33, were hit with cheating rumors late Thursday when writer Louis Pisano claimed on Twitter that the couple had split because he allegedly cheated with Muaddi. But a source close to the couple said they’re still going strong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvICX_0fAW71m400 “They’re fine,” an insider told us. “It’s not true.”Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

“They’re fine,” the insider shared. “It’s not true.”

A separate eyewitness who saw Rihanna and Rocky on a date at Craig’s in West Hollywood two weeks ago also told us, “She looked fine, and when they walked out they were fine. It felt normal between them.”

Page Six also obtained footage of the pair holding hands as they exited the restaurant.

Neither Rocky nor Rihanna have publicly responded to the rumors.

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reunite In Barbados In 1st Photos Since Designer Denied Cheating Rumors

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, reunited at the Barbados airport on Friday, the same day Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi took to Instagram to deny rumors that the latter cheated on the former with her, and they looked as happy as could be. The singer was wearing a multi-colored mini dress that perfectly hugged her baby bump and heels as she met up with the rapper and his family. She also had her long hair up into a high bun as she walked beside the father of her unborn child.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Page Six

A$AP Rocky ‘distracted’ after Rihanna cheating and split rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still going strong, but sources told us the rapper wasn’t fully himself after false cheating and breakup rumors hit Twitter on Thursday. Rocky attended a launch party for his new Mercer + Prince whiskey at Times Square nightclub Nebula and sources described him as “very distracted and unfocused” during a fireside chat about the liquor. “He struggled to string sentences together, but showed up to endorse and support his new ‘baby’ whiskey liquor,” a source told Page Six. Rocky arrived three hours late for the special occasion and immediately “went straight to the private VIP room...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Ap#Instagram Story#Chea
UPI News

Cardi B, Offset share first photos of their 7-month-old son

April 14 (UPI) -- Rappers Cardi B and Offset shared the first pictures of their 7-month-old son Thursday on social media. Cardi B took to Instagram and shared two photos of her son, who was sitting in a rocker and dressed in a blue puffer jacket. He also wore a matching beanie and white shoes, and he had a large diamond chain that appeared to depict a blue shark riding a wave.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Turn Heads With Their Red Carpet Debut

Over a year into dating, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are finally making their red carpet debut. The attractive couple undoubtedly turned heads upon their arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27. While the pair have publicized their sweet romance on Instagram and in interviews throughout the past few months, Sunday marks the first time they posed together on a red carpet. Harvey was a work of art in a sparkly couture gown from Tony Ward, while Jordan looked dapper in a sleek black tux.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Gown At Jay-Z’s Oscar Party

Rihanna’s baby bump was on full display on Oscars night. The singer continued to show off her growing belly in a sheer gown at Jay-Z’s Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont. Rihanna’s maternity fashion reign continues. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer dazzled in a sheer gown at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. The top portion of the dress was completely sheer, save for the bandeau bra Rihanna had on. Rihanna continued to bare her bump in another sensational outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s friend ejected as witness as she admits watching clips of defamation trial

A friend of Johnny Depp was ejected as a witness while testifying in the defamation trial opposing Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.Gina Deuters, who is married to a member of Depp’s staff and is herself a close friend of the actor’s, gave testimony on Thursday (14 April) at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.She answered questions about Depp’s drugs and alcohol use, telling the court she had seen him use weed and cocaine occasionally, and that she had seen him drink alcohol. Deuters testified that she had never seen Depp be violent or angry after using any substances or...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna: Designer Shuts Down Rumors She Hooked Up With A$AP Behind RiRi’s Back

As fans were in a frenzy over speculation that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were calling it quits after a cheating scandal, the woman named in all the rumors stepped up to shut it all down. Designer Amina Muaddi took to her Instagram Stories on Friday (April 15) to deny any romantic involvement with the rapper, calling the rumor a “vile lie” and “fake gossip.”
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Drake Memes Go Viral After ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Breakup Rumors Spark

Rumors about A$AP Rocky and Rihanna unceremoniously splitting have the internet going nuts and Drake memes are going viral as a result. On Thursday (April 14), social media became abuzz after reports began to circulate that pregnant Rihanna and her unborn child's father A$AP Rocky had called it quits. The stunning claims came with the reasoning that RiRi had allegedly caught Rocky cheating on her with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi. Other reports claim the couple was recently spotted at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles and Rihanna was seen crying at the table before leaving without Rocky.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle

Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard’s allegations have damaged his career.Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
Page Six

Page Six

96K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy