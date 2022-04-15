ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Invictus Games after Queen visit

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfBWr_0fAW6xPO00

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a special reception for the 2022 Invictus Games competitors Friday in the Netherlands.

The couple were seen in the Hague with participants, with Markle wearing a loose and luxe white Valentino suit , white heels and a cream clutch with gold hardware. Harry had on his signature navy suit as he smiled and waved to onlookers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBcdu_0fAW6xPO00
The couple stepped out in the Netherlands hand in hand.UK Press via Getty Images,

Once inside, the couple mingled with competitors, their families and city leaders from the Dutch Ministry of Defence.

Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, also met the Ukrainian Invictus team, with player Oleg Karpenko tweeting about the experience, “You just look who is here with us the Prince himself with a calendar. The Invictus Games Ukraine team will soon start winning its medals at these competitions. Proud.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddZ0t_0fAW6xPO00
Markle looked sharp in a white suit.Samir Hussein/WireImage

Their time at the reception was reportedly filmed for an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Markle will stay with her hubby for the first few days of the tournament — taking place April 16 to 22 — before flying home to California, leaving Harry to finish out the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNMJC_0fAW6xPO00 The pair walked alongside Invictus participants.ANP via Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex launched the Invictus Games in 2014 after attending the Warrior Games, a competition for wounded service members in the US.

“He saw how the power of sport could help physically, psychologically and socially,” reads the Invictus website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAplK_0fAW6xPO00 The couple mingled on their way into the reception. ANP via Getty Images

The stop came one day after the couple quietly paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle ahead of the monarch’s 96th birthday.

“We can confirm that they visited the duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do,” said their spokesperson. “They stopped by the UK on their way to the Hague to attend the Invictus Games.”

It was Harry and Markle’s first time in the UK together since exiting the royal family in 2020. They did not bring their two children: Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Philip Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Husband Allegedly Furious At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'Lack Of Respect'

Prince Philip was very angry about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal duties. Prince Philip was furious and "spitting blood" after reading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plan to step back from their royal duties on Instagram. Queen Elizabeth II's husband immediately went to her to release his anger, a report says.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Thandiwe Newton ‘heading to rehab’ amid separation, ‘Magic Mike’ exit

Thandiwe Newton is likely heading to rehab after she dramatically exited “Magic Mike 3” for acting bizarrely on set amid the breakdown of her marriage. The “Westworld” star had been in London filming the third installment of the series, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” with Channing Tatum when staffers on set became worried about her health. Her agent flew in from Los Angeles to try to smooth things over, but on Tuesday, the 49-year-old “Westworld” actress was flown back to the States to hopefully check into a facility. Multiple sources say Newton has been battling emotional and family problems after separating from her husband...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Page Six

Harry, Meghan cynically toying with the queen, Charles, insider says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are cynically toying with the emotions of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, an insider alleges. “I think the queen and Prince Charles have missed them hugely, and therefore [Harry and Meghan] could wrap them around their little fingers and use them for commercial use as they have done before,” royal biographer Andrea Levin told “Good Morning Britain” viewers Friday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for British travellers. Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays are encountering widespread flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have grounded around 100 services between them – mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.BA has grounded at least 70 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Easter Saturday.The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.British...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Page Six

Harry and Meghan finally reunite with Queen, Prince Charles amid family feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally visited Queen Elizabeth II together for the first time in more than two years, Page Six can confirm. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reunited with the monarch just days before her 96th birthday. They made a pit stop in the UK while on their way over to The Hague for the Invictus Games, their spokesperson confirmed to Page Six Thursday. The 95-year-old Queen met with them at her home at Windsor Castle, alongside Harry’s father, Prince Charles. The couple flew to London’s Heathrow Airport from their home in California, as TMZ first reported. They left...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Netflix Series Draws Comparisons to Game of Thrones but Better After Nailing Finale

Netflix's The Last Kingdom drew quite a few comparisons to HBO's Game of Thrones over its five-season run, but the series finale is one aspect where those comparisons end. While Game of Thrones' finale was notoriously divisive among fans and is considered by some to be one of the worst television endings of all time, The Last Kingdom stuck the ending and gave viewers a satisfying conclusion to its saga.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Prince Harry Also Met With Dad Charles on His London Trip — For '15 Minutes' at the Queen's 'Insistence'

Click here to read the full article. While royal fans were celebrating that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth had a long-awaited reunion, there is new insight that the secretly planned meeting didn’t always include Prince Charles. According to one royal reporter, Harry’s time with his dad was at the urging of his grandmother, who wanted to see her son and grandson hash things out. NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew told The Today Show that the clandestine meeting with the Queen is hopefully “a sign of things to come” as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex look to reconnect...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invictus Games#Warrior Games#British Royal Family#White Valentino#Uk Press#Ukrainian#Wireimage#Anp
Page Six

Princess Charlene shares first family photo since she ‘almost died’ from illness

Princess Charlene of Monaco spent Easter with her family after battling a mystery illness that kept her in South Africa. “Happy Easter ❤️,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside a portrait of her, husband Prince Albert II and their 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, posing near a basket with a white rabbit. Charlene, 44, shared additional photos of her family on her Instagram Story, including one of them attending Easter Mass at the Palace of Monaco’s private chapel with chaplain Père Penzo. The family portrait is the first official photo released since August 2021. As Page Six exclusively reported, Charlene “almost died” in South Africa after...
WORLD
Popculture

Reality Show Called out Over Alleged Fake Audition

Britain's Got Talent returned to U.K. televisions on Saturday night, and there are already two big controversies. First, viewers were so convinced that the story behind a father's audition secretly arranged by his young daughters was contrived that ITV denied it was staged. Viewers also thought it was unfair that The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred was allowed to compete and even received a Golden Buzzer.
TV SHOWS
Page Six

Kate Middleton’s baby blue Easter dress matches Princess Charlotte’s

The Cambridges put on their best pastels for Easter Sunday. For service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Kate Middleton wore a baby blue coat dress by one of her go-to brands, Emilia Wickstead. The polished piece has been in her closet for half a decade; she last wore it during a 2017 visit to Luxembourg. This time around, the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex topped it off with a blue crepe headband by Jane Taylor, pearl-and-diamond stud earrings by Cassandra Goad ($6,293), and a matching clutch ($370) and pumps ($415) from Emmy London. Her 6-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, matched Mom in a pale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky escape to Barbados amid cheating rumors

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are flying above rumors of infidelity, as they were recently spotted landing in the “Work” singer’s home country of Barbados. The couple along — with Riri’s entourage — were seen arriving at Grantly Adams International Airport in the Caribbean country Friday night in footage obtained by The Shade Room. The “Needed Me” artist was seen in a multicolored mini-dress and heels with her hair in a high bun as she and her rapper beau walked out of the airport and hopped into a white sprinter van. The getaway comes as Rocky was faced with accusations of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Carter Is Overheard by [Spoiler] as He Dumps Paris — and Sheila Snaps at Deacon

At the hospital, Ridge reels over the news that Sheila saved Taylor’s life. He’s grateful, but tells Sheila that they need to focus on Steffy now. He wonders what she was doing jumping off a building — that’s not going to bring Finn back! Deputy Chief Baker appears and intones that nothing will bring him back, but he’s going to do everything he can to get the trash off the street that killed him. Sheila excuses herself and goes off around a corner, where she holds her head.
ENTERTAINMENT
Page Six

Page Six

96K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy