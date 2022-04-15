ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Steve Austin Pose Together, Say They’re The Real Needle Movers

By Joseph Lee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins shared a photo of himself with Becky Lynch and Steve Austin. The three are giving the middle...

PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Begins A New Career This Week On SmackDown

It’s a gig. Being in the WWE is the pinnacle for a lot of wrestlers as it is the highest profile wrestling promotion in the world. Getting to be on one of WWE’s television shows means that you have done something right in your career and are pretty far ahead of a lot of wrestlers. However, it can be difficult to get television time, but now someone else is getting a chance in a different way.
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On Being Rejected By WWE and What Was Said To Him

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage talked about being released from his WWE developmental contract:. “Well, I was waiting on a raise. I was due for one. I was told I would be getting a call and going on the road. I missed the call from the office, but I am stoked and I call them back. They say, ‘Hey Brian. How are things going?’ I said, ‘Things are good’, and I’m trying to play it cool. They then say that they are coming to terms with my release. I’m not trying to get smarta*s here, but I legitimately asked if they had the right number. It didn’t even cross my mind. They gave me the reason that I’m a little too indie and I need to get some more experience. So I have to go to the indies to get more experience and not be so indie? Hmm, ok, that makes sense.”
Yardbarker

Becky Lynch Says She And Seth Rollins Don’t Discuss Their Over-The-Top Attires Ahead Of Time

WWE Superstars and married couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have insane fashion sense. Former RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When talking about the wild, over-the-top attires she and Seth Rollins wear on WWE programming, Lynch reveals it’s not really something they discuss.
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Reveals Very Bad Health News

That doesn’t sound good. There have been so many wrestlers throughout the years and some of them have become names that are known to most wrestling fans. It can be interesting to see what they are doing after they leave the ring, though that does not necessarily mean it is a good thing. That seems to be the case again as a legend has shared some bad news.
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
wrestlingrumors.net

Alexa Bliss Gets Married Over The Weekend

Wedding Bells are ringing! According to People magazine, Alexa Bliss married her long-time sweetheart, musician Ryan Cabrera, over the weekend. Their wedding was “very non-traditional,” “rockstar” and self-described as “the s–tshow.”. The couple was interviewed two weeks prior to their wedding; below are some...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Rocks Cowboy Hat, But Looks Nothing Like Rip Wheeler in New Pic With His Wife

“Yellowstone” fans have become accustomed to seeing Cole Hauser in the garb of fan-favorite character Rip Wheeler. And while we know the neo-Western star doesn’t actually sport the dark-haired features that his character does in the series, the actor looks nothing like Rip Wheeler in his wife’s latest Instagram post. The photo captures Cole Hauser alongside partner Cynthia Daniel, and though he donned a cowboy hat for the photo, his cleanly shaven face is throwing us for a loop. Check it out.
MiddleEasy

Transgender Fighter Fallon Fox Says She ‘Holds The Record’ For Punching ‘TERFS’

MMA’s first transgender fighter Fallon Fox may be retired, but she isn’t done talking about her past ‘accomplishments’. Several years after Fox called it a career in 2014, she would boast on about having fought ‘TERFS’, which is short for trans-exclusionary radical feminists. The former fighter held a record of 5-1 as a pro, with three of those opponents being labeled by Fox.
TMZ.com

Cris Cyborg Still Wants Amanda Nunes Rematch 3.5 Years After Loss

It's been nearly four years since Cris Cyborg lost to Amanda Nunes ... but she STILL wants her revenge -- telling TMZ Sports she's still gunning for a rematch with The Lioness. Cyborg initially lost to the UFC legend in December 2018 -- and she's clearly not over it ......
411mania.com

Note On Current Internal Alignments Of Smackdown Women’s Roster

A new report has the current internal breakdown of the Smackdown women’s roster in terms of babyfaces and heels. PWInsider reports that the current internal listing for the division is as follows:. Babyfaces:. * Ronda Rousey. * Sasha Banks. * Naomi. * Lacey Evans. Heels:. * Charlotte Flair. *...
wrestlinginc.com

Lumberjack Match And More Set For WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns And Ronda Rousey News

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Next Friday’s SmackDown will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match. This week’s SmackDown saw McIntyre face Zayn in a rematch from the previous week, which ended in a Count Out due to Zayn retreating through the crowd. Zayn did the same thing this week, but later ran into Adam Peace backstage, who said he will be unable to run next week because there will be Lumberjacks surrounding the ring.
wrestlingrumors.net

Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE TV Next Week

Welcome back. Commentary is one of the most important parts of a wrestling show. The commentary team is there to tell you what is going on but also to guide fans in the direction the company is wanting. That is easier said than done and the right team is hard to put together. Next week is going to feature someone very familiar who is not around all that often anymore.
411mania.com

WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
