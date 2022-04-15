ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Man sentenced to prison for Omaha teen's 2020 shooting death

By Omaha World-Herald
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to up to 10 years in the shooting death of a teenager at an Omaha hotel in 2020 could be out of prison in less than a year. Mason Beaverson,...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

North Platte Telegraph

Jury finds man guilty in shooting death of Lincoln teen

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lancaster County jury has found a Lincoln man guilty in the shooting death more than two years ago of a Lincoln teenager. Majdal Elias, 26, was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder and several gun counts in the September 2019 death of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Man arrested after 14 injured in South Carolina mall shooting

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured. Columbia Police Chief WH “Skip” Holbrook said they do not believe the shooting was random.
COLUMBIA, SC
North Platte Telegraph

NYPD: subway attack not terror investigation

A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter. Officials said the gunfire wounded at least 10 people, and at least 16 in all were injured in some way in the attack that began on a subway train that pulled into the 36th Street station in the borough's Sunset Park neighborhood. Five people were in critical condition, New York Fire Department Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said, but Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said there were no life-threatening injuries. Sewell added that the attack was not currently being investigated as terrorism. The shooter has not been identified.
BROOKLYN, NY
North Platte Telegraph

3 sheriff's deputies shot, suspect killed in central Kansas

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Three sheriff's deputies were wounded by gunfire and a suspect was killed during a shootout in central Kansas on Friday, law enforcement authorities said. Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said the deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on U.S. 77 north...
WINFIELD, KS
