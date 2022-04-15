Man sentenced to prison for Omaha teen's 2020 shooting death

A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter. Officials said the gunfire wounded at least 10 people, and at least 16 in all were injured in some way in the attack that began on a subway train that pulled into the 36th Street station in the borough's Sunset Park neighborhood. Five people were in critical condition, New York Fire Department Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said, but Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said there were no life-threatening injuries. Sewell added that the attack was not currently being investigated as terrorism. The shooter has not been identified.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO