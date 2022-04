Earwax buildup is a common condition for many people. Earwax is normally self-cleaning, and it flows out as often as it is formed in the ear canal or dries up and falls out of the ear, along with any trapped dust or debris, without any assistance. Earwax performs a variety of critical tasks, including protecting and cleansing the outer ear. Earwax sometimes has a hard time flowing out of the ear, and when more earwax is generated, it accumulates.

PRODUCT REVIEWS ・ 28 DAYS AGO