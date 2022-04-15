County Commission Celebrate Community College Month
- Call to Order
- Fred Wilson – Present
- Danny Shears – Present
- Carolyn Henderson – Present
- JD Hess – Present
- Lee Patterson – Present
- Invocation/Pledge of Allegiance
- Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Adopted
- Proclamation – Community College Month presented by Commissioner Fred Wilson
- Gadsden State Community College
WHEREAS, Alabama’s public community college system is the State’s largest system of higher education and is Alabama’s most affordable and accessible system of higher education; and
WHEREAS, the three foundational pillars of the Alabama Community College System – academic transfer, workforce development and adult education – enable ACCS to make a positive impact on people served annually and the great people of the State of Alabama; and
WHEREAS, with a unified network of 24 community and technical colleges and more than 130 locations, ACCS is firmly planted within easy reach of every community in the state; and
WHEREAS, in 2021, the Alabama Community College System offered 303 degree and certificate programs, served more than 144,000 people (95% of them being from Alabama) and awarded 34,480 credentials; and
WHEREAS, Gadsden State Community College is a part of ACCS serving over 4,000 students in Calhoun, Cleburne, Cherokee, Etowah and St. Clair counties and offering 70-plus programs that require two years or less to complete and prepares graduates for direct entry into the workforce; and
WHEREAS, Gadsden State Community College offers dual enrollment opportunities through the ACE Institute, which provides high-achieving students with rigorous courses beyond those offered at the secondary level, increasing college access to those who would not otherwise be college bound and preparing them for high-wage, high-demand occupations; and
WHEREAS, Gadsden State Community College and ACCS utilize the Statewide Articulation and Transfer Reporting System to assure the transfer of academic work toward a bachelor’s degree at four-year institutions since the articulation agreement’s inception in 1998; and
WHEREAS, Gadsden State Community College offers adult education programs, skills training and continuing education to working-age adults to enhance their skills and earn gainful employment; and
WHEREAS, Gadsden State Community College remains committed to its mission of preparing students from all backgrounds for success through quality education, innovative workforce development and inclusive community and global engagement; and
WHEREAS, April is recognized nationally as Community College Month; and
WHEREAS, ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker and GSCC President Dr. Kathy Murphy recommend this action:
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, That the Calhoun County Commission hereby recognizes the accomplishments of Alabama’s public community college system, including Gadsden State, as it continues to fulfill its unique and distinctive mission of providing a unified system of institutions delivering accessible, affordable and superior educational opportunities and workforce training and services to all of Alabama, yielding a well-educated, productive citizenry and a better prepared workforce; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That the Calhoun County Commission herby proclaims April as National Community College Month in Calhoun County and urges all Alabamians and business industry leaders, who are committed to developing Alabama’s academic transfer and workforce for the 21stcentury, to use and support local community colleges.
DONE this 14th day of April 2022.
- Calhoun Journal
- Adopt Minutes – Unanimously Adopted
- Old Business
- Nuisance Dismissal – Unanimously Adopted
- 322 Marshall Street, Anniston – Willingham, Harold –
- Nuisance Invoices – Unanimously Adopted
- 826 Lloyd Street, Anniston – Fadely, Cathy Sue $426
- 703 W 44th Street, Anniston – Pitts, John & Lona $226
- 215 Russell Avenue, Anniston – Neal, Mattie Mae Smith $276
- 329 Rice Avenue, Anniston – Reeves, Billy & Carolyn $426
- 255 Longshore Drive, Anniston – Vinson, Suzanne $626
- 124 Carolyn Drive, Anniston – Brown, Paul & Nancy $276
- 616 South Ledbetter Street, Anniston – Dickson, Bobby $226
- New Business
- Nuisance Declarations – Unanimously Adopted
- 1115 W 54th Street, Anniston – Pitts, Paul & Margie
- 1117 W 49th Street, Anniston – Commons Jr., William & Mariea
- 1109 W 49th Street, Anniston – Addie, Arlene
- 0 Old Birmingham Highway, Anniston – Haynes, Jerre
- Bid Award Resolutions – Unanimously Adopted
- Body/Collision Repairs to County Vehicles
- Awarded to Alexandria Motors INC for vehicle repaid at $48 an hour and 25% above cost for material
- Awarded to Skinner Body Repair for heavy vehicle repair at $52 an hour and 25% above cost for material
- Equipment for Sheriff’s Vehicles – Unanimously Adopted
- Dana Safety Supply who was the lowest overall bidder
- Alterations and Additions to the Calhoun County Jail Addendum – Unanimously Adopted
- Allow for American Rescue Plan Act Funds to used
- Resolution to Adopt Model Policies & Procedures Applicable to Federal Awards – Unanimously Adopted
- Establishes a policy for federal expenditures.
- Calhoun County Fair Permit & Agreement – Unanimously Adopted
- County Fair will be held from 4/24-4/30 at 4500 Bynum Leatherwood Rd
- NACo Voting Delegate Credentials – Unanimously Adopted
- Lee Patterson was nominated as the delegate to the National Association of Counties
- Coldwater Mountain Brewpub Resolution – Unanimously Adopted
- Waiver of penalties associated with their liquor license.
- Pubic Comments
- Sherry Sparks requested a 30 day extension code violations and also requested an engineer review water drainage at a secondary property. She was asked to meet with Code Enforcement after the meeting to work out arrangements and to also speak to the county engineer to schedule a time to review her drainage issues.
- George Dudchock spoke to request an appointment to the RMC Board. He expressed concern with theology of the hospital nominating board members for the commission to approve. He feels this does not ensure impartiality and doesn’t serve the county’s needs in the best way. He also requested if he was not selected that the commission choose a truly impartial fair member to help oversee the board and its actions.
- Audrey Maxwell with the Camber of Commerce spoke and mentioned many events that have been happening as well as some upcoming events. She specifically mentioned the Noble Street Festival and Piedmont Criterium. She also mentioned Oxford’s Disc Golf Tournament as well at the Muscogee Nation Festival as well as the Back County Horseman event. The County Fair is coming up soon as well as race weekend.
- Commissioner Henderson wanted to speak about the 4th COVID booster that has been released for those 50 and older. You can visit vaccines.org for locations.
- A representative for ASAP spoke about the drug take-back program on April 30th.
- Commissioner Henderson mentioned that Janney Furnace held their biggest event to date and it was very successful.
- Commissioner Hess noted how many out of state visitors were at the McClellan Horse Trails events and that next years event has already been booked. This is revues for the county is stated.
- Commissioner Wilson mentioned the Free Dump Day coming up on Saturday.
- Chairman Patterson mentioned that they bid process will be starting soon for additional garage pickup.
- Adjoun – Unanimously Adopted
Comments / 0