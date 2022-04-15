Pick It Up Willoughby moved a week to avoid inclement weather

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The 19th annual Ohio Health Capital City Half Marathon and Quarter Marathon returns to Downtown Columbus April 30th, 2022. Runners will be set to lace-up their sneakers as the race returns to an in-person format for the first time since the pandemic began. In 2020 and 2021 the marathon organizers held the race virtually for attendees to participate in during their own time. Race Director David Babner and one of the participants from Hilliard, Torre Summers join Good Day Columbus to share the excitement of race day and what racers can expect at the finish line!

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO