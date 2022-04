Here are the top five LHSAA high school baseball teams in the Houma area entering the week of April 18. 1. South Lafourche (20-9). The Tarpons have been on fire in the last two weeks. They’ve won 10 straight games, including sweeping District 8-4A rival Vandebilt Catholic. Josh Pierce threw 13 strikeouts and allowed three hits and one run in a 5-1 win over Vandebilt on April 12. Last week: No. 2.

HOUMA, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO