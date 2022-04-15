Arizona man facing Greene County drug charge

Police Blotter (The Telegraph)

CARROLLTON — An Arizona man is facing drug charges in Greene County.

At 11:28 p.m. on April 5, Greenfield Police stopped Tavion D. Black, 20, of Surprise, Arizona.

He was subsequently charged with manufacturing or delivering cannabis.

Other recent Greene County arrests and citations include:

Greene County Sheriff's Department

• Caydn J. Chapman, 18, of Kane was booked into Greene County Jail at 8:15 p.m. April 5 on charges of aggravated battery in a public place and mob action.

• Konner L. Jones, 18, of Carrollton was booked into Greene County Jail at 7:35 p.m. April 5 on charges of aggravated battery in a public place and mob action.

• Curtis L. Douglas, 26, of Patterson was booked into Greene County Jail at 11:41 a.m. April 4 on a Greene County arrest warrant accusing him of resisting a peace officer and on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court.

• Brandan D. Deshasier, 53, of Roodhouse was booked into Greene County Jail at 11:16 p.m. April 3 on a retail theft charge and on a Greene County warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court.

Carrollton Police

• Lonnie D. Stamper, 48, of Quincy was booked into Greene County Jail at 3:32 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Anthony C. Hart, 27, of Flint, Michigan, was booked into Greene County Jail at 11:38 p.m. Saturday on a burglary charge.

• Jada O. Williams, 25, of Grand Blanc, Michigan, was booked into Greene County Jail at 9:58 p.m. Saturday on a burglary charge.

• Katarina J. Duarte, 25, of Carrollton was booked into Greene County Jail at 9:32 p.m. April 5 on a domestic battery charge.

• Steven H. Marciniak, 29, of Batchtown was booked into Greene County Jail at 7:04 p.m. April 4 on a charge of driving while license is revoked or suspended.

• Chad R. Cordes, 34, of Jerseyville was booked into Greene County Jail at 12:34 a.m. March 28 on a domestic battery charge.

Greenfield Police

• Arieonna L. Bynum, 18, of Camp Point was booked into Greene County Jail at 2:53 p.m. April 8 on a charge of having no valid Illinois license.

• Maddisen P. McClellan, 22, of Bethalto was booked into Greene County Jail at 10:47 p.m. April 6 on a charge of unlicensed driving.

• Dontavis L.E. Newsome, 20, of East St. Louis was booked into Greene County Jail at 12:46 a.m. April 6 on charges of driving while license is suspended and possession of a firearm with an invalid Firearm Owner's Identification card.

• Coltin W. Jackson, 18, of White Hall was booked into Greene County Jail at 10:29 p.m. April 3 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

• Madeline L. Jenkins, 27, of White Hall was booked into Greene County Jail at 6:42 p.m. April 3 on a charge of driving while license is revoked or suspended.

• Anthony K. Lewis, 21, of Springfield was booked into Greene County Jail at 7:09 p.m. March 29 on a charge of driving while license is revoked or suspended.

• Marquez P. Little-Brownlee, 20, of Springfield was booked into Greene County Jail at 12:32 a.m. March 27 on a charge of driving while license is revoked or suspended.

• Tiffany N. Adams, 38, of Roodhouse was booked into Greene County Jail at 4:42 a.m. March 26 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a peace officer.

• Corionte C. Williams, 23, of Davenport, Iowa, was booked into Greene County Jail at 6:05 a.m. March 25 on charges of felony escape, obstructing justice and obstructing a peace officer.

• Alan S. Campbell, 40, of Davenport, Iowa, was booked into Greene County Jail at 2:34 a.m. March 25 on a charge of unlawful possession of firearms.

Roodhouse Police

• Michelle M. Van Meter, 47, of Roodhouse was booked into Greene County Jail at 2:28 p.m. April 6 on a charge of driving while license is revoked or suspended.

• Dalton W. Schumann, 24, of Kampsville was booked into Greene County Jail at 2:19 p.m. April 4 on a charge of possession of cannabis.

• Nathaniel M. Thornton, 30, of Roodhouse was booked into Greene County Jail at 7:33 p.m. April 1 on charges of theft and unlawful possession of a credit or debit card.

• Brandon K. Edwards, 30, of Roodhouse was booked into Greene County Jail at 6:07 p.m. March 26 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while license is suspended.

• June Ann Stanley, 54, of Roodhouse was booked into Greene County Jail at 12:54 p.m. March 24 on a charge of driving while license is revoked or suspended and on a Greene County warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court.

White Hall Police

• Jordon W. Castleberry, 31, of Carrollton was booked into Greene County Jail at 2:30 p.m. April 7 on charges of possession of cannabis and having an expired driver's license.

• Roy M. Mielke, 38, of Hillview was booked into Greene County Jail at 1:21 a.m. April 3 on a disorderly conduct charge.

• Keegan A. Hillis, 19, of Hardin was booked into Greene County Jail at 3:49 p.m. March 29 on charges of illegal transportation of alcohol by a minor, illegal possession of cannabis by a driver and consumption of liquor by a minor.

• Clifford D. Maxon, 33, of Carrollton was booked into Greene County Jail at 8:54 p.m. March 27 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and violating an order of protection.

Illinois State Police

• Ross E. Arnett, 71, of Hillview was booked into Greene County Jail at 11:48 p.m. March 29 on a charge of driving under the influence.