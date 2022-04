Lewis County is among 13 Washington communities to receive grant money for law enforcement to provide free bike and skateboard helmets. Lewis County Target Zero Task Force, a local chapter of a Washington state Traffic Safety Commission initiative focused on identifying and implementing activities to reduce traffic crashes and traffic-related injuries, is set to receive $1,000 to provide free helmets to anyone who is contacted by an official of a local law enforcement agency for not wearing a helmet while riding a skateboard or bicycle.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 23 DAYS AGO