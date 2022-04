Iowa State Cyclones freshman guard Tyrese Hunter has announced that he is transferring from the program. There will be a long list of suitors for the electric guard with three years of remaining college eligibility. The new transfer rules set up by the NCAA will make it easy for him to pick a new program and allow him to play there next season. After their elimination from the 2022 NCAA Tournament, there was some speculation that the freshman would enter the transfer portal.

AMES, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO