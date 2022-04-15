ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Best coffee roasters in NJ named by national magazine

By Jordan Jansson
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Food & Wine recently put out two articles ranking the best coffee roasters in every state. In March, the Trenton coffee shop, One Up One Down took the title and in April, it was a South Jersey favorite, Royal Mile Coffee Roasters. One Up One Down is a family-owned...

nj1015.com

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

New Jersey’s Best Seafood Restaurant For 2022 Is Revealed

There is no doubt that this announcement will cause disagreement and maybe even controversy. Naming the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey for 2022 is a tall task. It certainly isn't an easy job to name the best seafood restaurant in a state known for its amazing and fresh seafood. Butt, at the same time, you really want to say you ate at the best, right?
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Haddon Township, NJ
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Report lists the deadliest road in every New Jersey county

We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?
TRAFFIC
New Jersey 101.5

Wanted: NJ woman who made $22K in purchases on friend’s card

BRANCHBURG — A friend who was given a credit card to buy groceries for a homebound woman rang up thousands of dollars in unauthorized purchases and is now wanted by police. The woman who can not leave her house because of a medical condition, gave friend Lisa Pryor, 55, of Monroe, the credit card on Sept. 7, according to Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roastery#Coffee Bars#Coffee Roasting#Specialty Coffee#Food Wine#Food Drink#Jersey Locations#White Horse Pike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SoJO 104.9

Crash ejects children onto Garden State Parkway in Wall, NJ

WALL — Two young children from London were thrown from a car during a crash on the Garden State Parkway Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the Toyota Sienna they were riding was sideswiped by a Honda Accord near Exit 98 around 2:40 p.m. The Honda went off the left side of the highway and hit two guard rail posts.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Uncle Floyd diagnosed with COVID by police and it reveals 2 types of cancer

A not-so-funny thing happened to Uncle Floyd at a traffic stop. "I was dead set against talking about this," says legendary comic Floyd Vivino. "It was wrong of me to talk about this subject because of all the people that suffered its consequences. I feel very lucky, but Steve, you have been asking me for months to do this and you said to me, 'Floyd, if you help one person with this story we have done a good service.' You're the only one I would talk to about this."
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

New Jersey approves first 7 recreational cannabis dispensaries

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- Seventeen months after New Jersey voted to legalize recreational marijuana, the state's long awaited marketplace finally got the green light.The Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved seven medical marijuana dispensaries to start selling pot to any adult who wants it, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday. "Over the last year, we have hit several milestones, and they've all been critical to getting us to this point," said Jeff Brown, executive director of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. Just three weeks ago, the commission rejected applications from the same medical dispensaries, worried patients would be hit with exorbitant prices if supply could not...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
PIX11

Three winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Three lottery tickets in New Jersey won the $50,000 third-tier prize each after matching four of the five balls and the Powerball for the Monday drawing. The winning tickets were sold at Joe Canal’s Discount Liquor in Egg Harbor Township, a ShopRite store in Middletown and a 7-Eleven in Sparta Township. […]
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Wawa to celebrate its birthday with free coffee

Wawa has announced that its annual Wawa Day tradition is back and brighter than ever. On April 14, in honor of its 58th anniversary in retail, Wawa will celebrate the occasion by offering customers free hot coffee of any size, chainwide, all day. Throughout the day, Wawa expects to give away more than 2 million free cups of any size coffee to customers at its more than 960 stores.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy