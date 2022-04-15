Authorities Seeking Help Identifying Patient

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help today to identify a patient at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and find his family members.

On April 2, the 82-year-old man -- who said his name was Walter Taylor -- was found by paramedics in Hermosa Beach and was brought to the hospital, according to Los Angeles County Health Services.

``The hospital is seeking the public's and news media's help in identifying this patient's family because he is unable to provide information for next of kin,'' a health services statement said. ``He is currently conscious, but unable to communicate any information that will help the hospital identify his family.''

The man is Black, 6 feet tall, weighs 198 pounds and has black/gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone knowing his identity or family members was urged to call the hospital at 424-306-6851.