ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, CT

Preston finance board hears presentations on town, school budgets

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

Preston — The Board of Finance this week got its first in-depth looks at the proposed 2022-23 town government and school budgets, both of which show uncharacteristically high increases for the town.

Town and school officials cited inflation and rising fixed costs as driving factors for the proposed $4.3 million town budget's 8.6% spending increase, and the proposed $13.4 million school budget, with a nearly $1 million, 7.8% spending increase.

On Wednesday, First Selectwoman Sandra Allyn-Gauthier told the finance board several expenses will spike in the coming year. She budgeted for 4% raises across the board for town employees, who are not unionized, below the 5.9% projected Social Security cost-of-living increase. Health insurance costs are up 8%.

The Public Works Department budget contains 27% of the overall town budget increase, including the cost to maintain 55 miles of town roads. Public Works Manager James Corley reviewed the major costs and told the Board of Finance that a proposed additional full-time laborer and repairs to the town’s lone street sweeper would save money overall.

The budget includes a new full-time laborer, with the cost offset by dropping a part-time transfer station attendant — the town has not been able to fill the two-day-per-week position — and two snowplow contractors.

Corley said his department is understaffed to meet the road, buildings and grounds, vehicle and equipment maintenance needs. He said with additional staffing, the department could handle more projects in-house, saving on contracting out for services and maintenance.

For example, he said the town swept every mile of road this year at a cost of $14,000. The cost to contract out the work would have been $30,000. The sweeper needs about $15,000 in repairs but is worth keeping, he said. In another case, the town replaced a culvert at a material cost of $1,500, but with an additional cost of $8,000 to hire a contractor to do the work.

He estimated several maintenance and asphalt-laying projects in-house saved the town $76,000 in outside labor costs.

Corley said there is a growing need for maintenance and repair work throughout the town, and the department is looking to contract most of that work out if staffing is not increased.

“Today, more and more public works departments are functioning essentially as small construction companies, because they have to,” Corley said. “They’re increasing their staff. They’re increasing the types and amounts of equipment they have, simply because there’s drastic cost savings by doing this type of work in house as opposed to contracting this work out.”

The town is switching to a comprehensive road repaving plan, but Corley said until enough funding is available to fully implement that plan, the budget includes a $30,000 increase, to a total of $120,000, to target roads in the worst condition.

“It’s not nearly enough to be able to do what we need to do in this plan,” Corley said, “but I think it will show that we are serious about it, and we can at least make an effort to do what we’ve already said we are going to do.”

In his school budget presentation Thursday, Superintendent Roy Seitsinger cited factors contributing to the proposed $977,438, or 7.8% spending increase, including a 9% increase in salaries, 14% increase in utilities and supply costs, 6.5% increase in high school tuitions and 14% increase in special education tuition.

Seitsinger said enrollment for the preschool to eighth-grade district is expected to have “slow and steady growth” in the next decade.

Salaries, heath care and tuitions make up 98% of the overall budget increase, school officials said.

Seitsinger said the school district used federal COVID-19 recovery grants to fund 100% of the summer school program, 60% of the school social worker’s salary, 30% of preschool costs — which is tuition based on a sliding income scale — and used federal and state grants to cover technology costs.

The Board of Finance made no adjustments to either budget this week and will begin budget deliberations at a 7:30 p.m. meeting April 27 at Preston Plains Middle School.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Elizabethtown School Board to vote on proposed budget cuts

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Elizabethtown School Board will vote on a million dollars worth of proposed budget cuts, and some community members rallied in front of the high school prior to the meeting Tuesday night. According to abc27’s media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the school board asked the district administration to come up with a […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Preston, CT
Journal Inquirer

Stafford selectmen pitch $45.9M town budget to Finance Board

STAFFORD — The Board of Finance tonight will discuss and take possible action on a proposed $45.9 million budget for town and school spending in fiscal year 2022-23. The Board of Selectmen on Monday presented its $15.4 million town budget for next fiscal year to the Finance Board. That spending plan shows an increase of $1.4 million over the current year.
STAFFORD, CT
Aiken Standard

Aiken school board receives update on upcoming budget

The Aiken County Public School District is continuing to work on the upcoming budget for 2022-23 as the first of two hearings draws closer. The Aiken County Board of Education members heard a budget update during their meeting on Tuesday, March 22 from Tray Traxler, the chief officer of finance for ACPSD, told school board members about what is going on at the state level in regards to the budget.
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Inflation#Preston Finance Board#The Board Of Finance#Selectwoman#Social Security
The Daily Record

Northwestern school board gets lesson on school tax levies, finances

KEY ACTION Wayne County Auditor Jarra Underwood offered a tax lesson and pointed out resources available on the Auditor's Office website. DISCUSSION Underwood explained such topics as taxable value of school districts, levies and the funds they generate, and the difference between inside and outside mills. Underwood also covered the different types of levies and encouraged board members and others to become familiar with "a lot of nice tools" related to school funding on the auditor's website.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
The Day

Stonington working toward opening boathouse park property

Stonington -- The town is preparing to hire a firm to determine the level of contamination on the proposed Mystic River Boathouse Park property and clean it up with the goal of opening the park at the end of 2023. Last week, Selectwoman Deborah Downie, a licensed environmental professional, reported...
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
381
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy