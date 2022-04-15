Phoebe Bridgers releases song 'Sidelines' from 'Conversations with Friends'

April 15 (UPI) -- Phoebe Bridgers has released a new song on Friday titled "Sidelines," which will appear in upcoming Hulu drama Conversations with Friends.

"Sidelines" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal and YouTube.

Bridgers noted on Twitter that the black and white image used for "Sidelines," which features a man riding a bull, is her grandfather.

"Watch the world from the sidelines/ Had nothing to prove/ 'Till you came into my life/ Gave me something to lose/ Now I know what it feels like/ To wanna go outside/ like the shape of my outline," Bridgers sings on the track.

Conversations with Friends, based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name, is coming to Hulu on May 15. Jemima Kirke, Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver and Sasha Lane star.

Oliver and Lane star as best friends Frances and Bobbi who become involved with a married couple, Melissa (Kirke) and Nick (Alwyn).