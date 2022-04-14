ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Ace Frehley’s Early Hand-Drawn KISS Logo Among Items in Auction

By Philip Trapp
Rock 108
Rock 108
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An early KISS wordmark sketched by former guitarist Ace Frehley in 1973 went to auction this week as part of a massive block of KISS memorabilia up for bid at GottaHaveRockAndRoll.com. Did you know the KISS logo initially had a stylized dot over the "I"? That's how Frehley drew...

keyj.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Billy Idol turned a song of crazed vengeance into the hit that made him a star

From going nowhere in London with Generation X, to pop star and transatlantic hits, all it took Billy Idol was 15 minutes in a studio, and his sister getting pregnant. When Billy Idol left the UK to live in New York City at the beginning of the 80s, it was more of a gamble than a career move. The initial heady excitement of the punk years in London had levelled off, his band Generation X had ground to a halt, and Idol and his girlfriend Perri Lister were keen to see more of the world.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Ace Frehley
loudersound.com

“Metallica are not for wimps”: Bob Rock reveals the secrets of the Black Album and Load

An exclusive interview with Bob Rock – the producer who helped steer Metallica to superstardom. Ambitious, driven, uncompromising and supremely self-confident, in the first decade of their career, Metallica weren’t used to hearing the word ‘no’. So when Bob Rock turned down an offer to mix the band’s fifth album, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich were initially affronted, then intrigued. Passing on that opportunity would turn out to be one of the smartest decisions of the Canadian sound engineer/producer’s career, for it opened up a dialogue with Metallica that would ultimately result in Rock producing the quartet’s next four albums: Metallica (known globally as The Black Album), Load, Reload and St. Anger. It’s fair to say that the relationship between the Winnipeg-born studio technician and the San Francisco band wasn’t always entirely harmonious…
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Joe Bonamassa get hands on with Gibson’s new Theodore electric guitar

“It’s really great to see it come to light 65 years later. I think it’s a great hybrid of such classic Gibson designs of that time," said the vintage guitar connoisseur. Last week, Gibson introduced the Theodore – an all-new electric guitar that brought to life a sketch that had been drawn and signed by the company’s former president Ted McCarty in 1957.
GUITAR
Ultimate Classic Rock

Is This Why Jimmy Page Refused to Work With Ozzy Osbourne?

When Ozzy Osbourne’s team invited Jimmy Page to appear on the singer’s upcoming album, the Led Zeppelin legend didn’t take up the offer. Chad Smith, the drummer attached to Osbourne’s now-completed record, suggested last week that Page “didn’t play much anymore” and that was why he didn’t accept the invitation. But in a new interview with Classic Rock, Page’s cautious discussion of a solo project seemed to offer an alternative suggestion: that he was focusing on a project of his own.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Kiss’ Cold Gin Pays Tribute to the Band’s Early Roots: Interview

Kiss released the classic "Cold Gin" close to 50 years ago — and yet, there hasn't been an official gin from the New York-bred legends until now. Arriving as the fourth installment in the Drink It Up by Kiss series, the group's latest spirit, Kiss Cold Gin, is a potent blend featuring hints of juniper, citrus and herbs, lemon peel and angelica root.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Rock Roll#The Kiss#Kiss Wordmark#Gottahaverockandroll Com
Awesome 92.3

Gene Simmons Still Insists Rock Is Dead but Can Survive Live

Gene Simmons repeated his famous assertion that “rock is dead” but provided an argument for how the live music scene could still survive. The Kiss cofounder made headlines with the soundbite in 2014, although it wasn’t the first time he expressed a similar viewpoint. The version of his explanation eight years ago became a standard topic of conversation among artists and observers and remains a staple of interview questions.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Biz Markie's Fur Coat, 2Pac's Autographed Letters + Chuck D's Raiders Jacket Among Items Up For Sotheby's Auction

New York, NY – Sotheby’s Auction House has opened bidding on its latest Hip Hop collection. Curated by former Tommy Boy Records executive Monica Lynch and Cassandra Hatton, the collection includes several historic Hip Hop artifacts ranging from Biz Markie’s golden sable fur coat and hat and famed B-Boy Crazy Legs’ adidas track jacket to Chuck D’s original Raiders jacket (autographed) and a DJ Quik gold record for “Quik Is The Name.”
SHOPPING
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Meaning: How Brian Jones’ Sitar Transformed “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones

Inspired by more experimentation around arrangements and a desire to write all of their songs, Aftermath was a groundbreaking album for The Rolling Stones. It was a new undertaking for the Stones with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards writing the entire album. While “Paint It Black” colored in some of the band’s new musical pictures, it still remains a bit of a lyrical mystery.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Rock 108

Win Free Tickets to The Roast of Frank Pain

The Roast of Frank Pain is THIS Saturday at Potosi Live and we've got your shot at FREE TICKETS. Along with a bunch of comedians roasting Frank Pain, we'll have live music with PilotCar as well as a ton of one-of-a-kind items to purchase in our live and silent auctions.
LIFESTYLE
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
Rock 108

Dream Theater Win Best Metal Performance Grammy at 2022 Awards

The winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance has gone to Dream Theater for their song, "The Alien." Deftones, Dream Theater, Gojira, Mastodon and Rob Zombie were all nominated for tracks on new albums that were released last year and, again, it was a case of the Grammy committee delving into the heart of heavy metal, rather than nominating some live version of a song that was written 40 years ago or a cover track, as had been all too typical in decades past.
ROCK MUSIC
Rock 108

Poll: What’s the Best Ozzy Osbourne Album? – Vote Now

Ozzy Osbourne is perhaps the most beloved figure in rock and metal, and between his work as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath, he's released a ton of records. So, that begs the question for this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week Poll — what's the best Ozzy Osbourne album?
ELECTIONS
Rock 108

Watch Babymetal Tease the Next Chapter of Their Evolution

Through much of 2021, Babymetal celebrated their 10-year anniversary as a group in a variety of ways before announcing in August 2021 their intent to "disappear" for an unspecified amount of time. But fear not, Babymetal fans, as it appears the next chapter of their career is upon us. In...
MUSIC
Rock 108

Rock 108

Abilene, TX
851
Followers
2K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://keyj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy