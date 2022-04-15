ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Food Friday 4/15/22: Flourless baking with Chef Gail Sokol

wamc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Gail Sokol is back. Today, we talk about the glories of flourless baking. Call 800-348-2551 at show time to ask a question or share a...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
KTEN.com

Camp Chef Italia Pizza Oven Review – How Does It Stack Up?

Originally Posted On: https://ownthegrill.com/camp-chef-pizza-oven-review/. The Camp Chef pizza oven is a great choice for an outdoor pizza oven. One of our favorite options, this oven is certainly not perfect – but it’s pretty darn close for a portable oven. You will be able to make your favorite pizzas right in your own backyard or on the go!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbook#Food Drink#Wamc#Suny Schenectady#The Culinary Department#The Sage Colleges#The Nutrition Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

How to make the crispiest chicken Parm and creamiest mac and cheese

Chef Daniel Holzman is joining TODAY to share two positively perfected classic comfort food recipes from his new cookbook, "Food IQ: 100 Questions, Answers, and Recipes to Raise Your Cooking Smarts." He shows us how to make a classic chicken Parmesan with a 40-minute red sauce you can put on anything, plus a mac and cheese that strikes the perfect balance between crispy and creamy.
RECIPES
Salon

How to focus on simple cooking, according to a professional chef

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Much has been written about the radical changes in the development of cuisine and gastronomy over the last 35 years, particularly on the discussion about the "virtues" of molecular gastronomy or modernist cuisine (or any other term employed by the food media). This trend in cooking has its roots in neo-Catalan cuisine, and Ferran and Albert Adrià initially developed the principles at Restaurant El Bulli in Spain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chef cooks up Soul Food Detroit-style

A former Metro Detroiter is bringing the flavors of his childhood to a new cookbook that features soul food recipes “Detroit-Style.” Chef, author and food blogger Scotty Scott is behind the cookbook titled “Fix Me a Plate.”. Scotty Scott talked with “Live In The D” host Tati...
DETROIT, MI
Parade

32 Best Crock Pot Ham Recipes From Honey Baked Ham to Ham Sandwiches and Soup,

If you haven’t had the chance to make a ham in a slow cooker, this post will really inspire you to cook like a pro for Easter—or just for the weekend. Not only will the Crock Pot save you space in the oven when you’re baking side dishes and treats for the kids, but it will also produce a tender and delicious ham. No matter what level of home cook you are, these 32 best Crock Pot Ham Recipes will be a favorite for many years. Scroll down to see many inspirational recipes that will also use up that leftover ham.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy